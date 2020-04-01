Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of behaving like & # 39; bratty teens & # 39;

WENN / Instar

Angela Levin, a former biographer of the Duke of Sussex, claims that one's father has become sour, even numb and is obviously stressed out. after giving up his actual role.

Even after giving up their royal positions, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle they still cannot completely escape the negative accusations. Angela Levin, a former biographer of the Duke of Sussex, claimed that the couple began to behave as "defiant and spoiled teenagers" as the days passed.

"Their choice of priorities hits biting, defiant teens more than adults in their thirties and thirties," he explained. "I see a Harry who has become sour, callous even, and obviously stressed. Although I hardly recognize him, I still think internally he is falling apart for leaving his family, his country, and his military connections."

She continued: "It is deeply sad but true that with each passing week, Harry and Meghan's behavior is becoming increasingly self-centered," recalling that Harry was still "charismatic, intuitive, and resourceful, but also restless and concerned." when he got engaged to Meghan.

Both Harry and Meghan have yet to respond to the accusation.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan reside in Los Angeles after leaving their home on Vancouver Island, Canada. The couple were said to have chosen to live "in a secluded complex" in the City of Angels, where Meghan's mother Doria Ragland also lives. The two allegedly "have not ventured" during the coronavirus crisis. "

A recent report indicated that Prince Charles was expected to pay the couple's security costs in the United States. "Charles agreed to pay a & # 39; private contribution & # 39; to the Sussex. It will not be revealed how much and what for. uses, but is believed to be around £ 2 million, "explained one royal source, before hinting that it could be difficult for the Prince of Wales to do so in the long term. "The Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money," says the 71-year-old royalty source.