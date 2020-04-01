Prince Charles will cover the $ 2.5 million security costs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

WENN

All the security protection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has brought a diplomatic problem with President Donald Trump, who publicly refuses to pay for it.

Prince Charles is reportedly expected to pay Prince Harry and his wife. Meghan MarkleSecurity costs in the United States after his departure from the royal family in January. According to the new report, the Duke of Cornwall will spend more than $ 2.5 million per year.

"Charles agreed to pay a & # 39; private contribution & # 39; to the Sussexs. How much and what it is used for will not be disclosed, but is believed to be around £ 2 million, "a real source tells the Daily Mail.

However, inside information hints that it will be difficult for Prince Charles to do so in the long term. "The Prince of Wales does not have an infinite amount of money," says the source of the 71-year-old royal, whose annual income from his private estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, is around $ 26 million.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, were reported to be permanently residing in Canada," he wrote on Saturday, March 28 on Twitter. "Now that they have left Canada to go to the United States, however, the United States will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

Meghan and Harry seemed to hear about the tweets before responding on Sunday. Chris Ship, Royal Correspondent for the British television network ITV, wrote on Twitter: "A spokesman for Harry and Meghan has just told us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to request security resources from the government of the United States has been made. & # 39; "

Meghan and Harry, along with their 10-month-old son Archie, had reportedly abandoned their residence on Vancouver Island in Canada as they had decided to settle in Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, United States. The couple were said to have chosen to live "in a secluded complex" in the City of Angels, where Meghan's mother Doria Ragland also lives. The two allegedly "have not ventured" during the coronavirus crisis. "