Prince Charles speaks after coronavirus diagnosis

Like many of the British under his family's rule, Prince carlos You know what it's like to get coronavirus.
After his diagnosis was announced last week, the apparent heir was confirmed a few days ago to now be "out of isolation." On Wednesday, Charles went to social media with an encouraging statement about the terrifying pandemic facing his country and the rest of the world, as a member of royalty and as someone who has experienced it.
"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, fortunately with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the disease, but still in a state of no lesser social distance and general isolation," his speech began. "As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed."
Charles expressed his condolences and continued: "At such an anxious and unprecedented time in all of our lives, my wife and I are particularly thinking of all those who have lost loved ones in such difficult and abnormal circumstances and those who have to bear the disease, isolation and loneliness. "
After addressing the affected older people at this time, Prince Charles turned his attention to the aides.
"However, we also know that in all the communities in this country where people of all ages are affected by this virus, there are truly wonderful neighbors, individuals, and volunteer groups that provide unremitting care and attention to the most exposed people. and that this entire network of selfless assistance is, in itself, helping to provide vital support and reassurance to struggling professional services, "he continued.
Chris Jackson – WPA Pool / Getty Images
He also addressed the medical community, without which it would be possible to combat this pandemic.
"And, at a time when the medical nurses and all the vital auxiliary personnel who form the backbone of our remarkable NHS are increasingly under enormous stain and risk as they heroically fight to save lives in intensive care centers and contain so much As possible spread of this virus, our thoughts and prayers are closely related to those wonderful people whose extraordinary abilities and their total and selfless devotion to the duty and care of their patients make us very proud, "he said. "It has been wonderful to see how many across the UK have signed up to their hundreds of thousands to volunteer for the NHS, volunteering to do their best to support those on the front lines."
He noted the importance of giving those caregivers "special consideration,quot; when they are not at work and also thanked the employees who keep the supermarkets stocked before concluding with an uplifting note.
"As a nation, we face a deeply challenging situation that we are all too aware of that threatens the livelihoods, businesses and well-being of millions of our fellow citizens," he said. "None of us can say when this will end, but it will. Until we do, let's try to live with hope and faith in ourselves and in others (and) look forward to better times to come."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
