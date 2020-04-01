Prince Charles speaks after coronavirus diagnosis

Like many of the British under his family's rule, Prince carlos You know what it's like to get coronavirus.

After his diagnosis was announced last week, the apparent heir was confirmed a few days ago to now be "out of isolation." On Wednesday, Charles went to social media with an encouraging statement about the terrifying pandemic facing his country and the rest of the world, as a member of royalty and as someone who has experienced it.

"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, fortunately with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the disease, but still in a state of no lesser social distance and general isolation," his speech began. "As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed."

Charles expressed his condolences and continued: "At such an anxious and unprecedented time in all of our lives, my wife and I are particularly thinking of all those who have lost loved ones in such difficult and abnormal circumstances and those who have to bear the disease, isolation and loneliness. "