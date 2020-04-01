Prince Charles says he is "distraught" in first video since COVID-19 diagnosis

WENN / Avalon

In a video posted on Clarence House's official Twitter account, British royalty says this has been & # 39; a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience & # 39 ;.

Prince Charles broke his silence after he was tested positive for Coronavirus. In a video Shared on Clarence House's official Twitter account on April 1, British royalty stressed the importance of caring for the elderly at this uncertain time.

"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, fortunately with relatively mild symptoms, I am now on the other side of the disease, but still in a state of no lesser social distance and general isolation," said Charles in The Video, which It was recorded by a staff member at his Scottish home Birkhall.

The Prince of Wales went on to say that this has been a "strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed," expressing sympathy for those who have lost. loved ones to the deadly insect and those who have to endure loneliness due to the pandemic.

"As the UK's Patron of the Ages, and my patron wife of SilverLine, our hearts go out to all the older people across the country who are now experiencing great difficulties," Charles continued, praising those who are doing their best to supporting the community in the midst of difficulty. "It is clearly essential, therefore, that these key people are treated with special consideration when they give up their grueling tasks and try to shop, for example, while having to deal with constant anxiety about their own families and friends."

Concluding his message, Charles shared a message for people in the UK: "As a nation, we are faced with a deeply challenging situation, of which we are too aware and which threatens the livelihoods, business and well-being of millions of our fellow citizens. None of us can say when this will end, but it will. Until it does, let's try to live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and in others, hope for better times to come. "

Charles was deemed fit to leave isolation on Monday, seven days after testing positive for Coronavirus.