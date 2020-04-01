Prince Charles appears in public for the first time since COVID-19 diagnosis

In March, Clarence House revealed that Prince Charles was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Following the news, the duke first appeared in public and explained what it was like to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Prince described him as "often distressing," "frustrating," and "bizarre," Page Six reported, adding that although he has officially beaten him and is doing well, he is still practicing social distancing to avoid spreading it to others.

Prince Carlos spoke about the strange situation in which the world finds himself, including the temporary closure of some of the institutions and markets of society, as well as the implementation of social distancing between family and friends due to the preventive measures demanded by the state.

The Prince, who is married to Camilla, claimed that he and his wife have been thinking about all those affected by the virus since it began to spread worldwide. The coronavirus has been said to have originated in Wuhan, China.

As a pattern of @age_uk, The Prince of Wales shares a message about the Coronavirus pandemic and its effect on older community members. pic.twitter.com/a6NEFPOtvQ – Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 1, 2020

As noted above, governments around the world have closed institutions that would normally provide support to citizens, but this has the unintended consequence of only creating more "loneliness,quot; and "disease," the Prince noted.

Scientists have claimed that loneliness increases cortisol, the hormone in the body that causes inflammation. Inflammation is considered one of the most insidious conditions in the human body and makes people more susceptible to disease.

According to Prince Charles, he was told that he was allowed to leave self-imposed self-isolation on Monday, about 7 days after receiving the positive diagnosis. The Telegraph, the UK newspaper, reported that the Prince recorded the video with the help of his employees at Birkhall.

As previously reported, many celebrities and prolific individuals have contracted COVID-19, including Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Coronavirus has been said to be particularly harmful to those with pre-existing conditions and weakened immune systems, most commonly seen in the elderly. Last month, Queen Elizabeth II allegedly left Buckingham Palace to get away from the large volume of tourists.



