Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his appreciation to the Bollywood stars for their contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his official social media on Tuesday to thank various film personalities who contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, which was launched to help the nation combat the coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi applauded the efforts of these celebrities and also expressed his appreciation for showing his support for their appeal.

He tweeted: "The stars of India are playing a stellar role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They are playing a leading role in raising awareness and contributing to PM-CARES."

In another tweet, the Honorable Prime Minister wrote: "People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-Cares. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19."

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, confirmed cases of coronavirus in India have now reached 1,590. To ensure good health and safety, actors across the country have urged fans to stay indoors and maintain basic hygiene along with social distancing. With the blockade in progress, we hope that together we will fight the deadly virus and come out stronger.

