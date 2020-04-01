Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his appreciation to the Bollywood stars for their contributions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his official social media on Tuesday to thank various film personalities who contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, which was launched to help the nation combat the coronavirus outbreak. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi applauded the efforts of these celebrities and also expressed his appreciation for showing his support for their appeal.

He tweeted: "The stars of India are playing a stellar role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They are playing a leading role in raising awareness and contributing to PM-CARES."

India's stars are playing a starring role even in ensuring the health of the nation. They are playing a leading role in raising awareness and contributing to PM-CARES. Thank you @Nanagpatekar, @AjayDevgnFilms, @TheAaryanKartik Y @ShilpaShetty. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

In another tweet, the Honorable Prime Minister wrote: "People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-Cares. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19."

Every effort counts, every contribution matters. I thank the main personalities of the cinema. @MadhuriDixit, @bhumipednekar, @ayushmannk, @ aliaa08, @karanjohar to support PM-CARES. By being proactive and taking the proper precautions, we have to overcome COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

People from all walks of life have contributed to PM-CARES. They have given their hard-earned money to sharpen the fight against COVID-19. I appreciate @Its_Badshah, @RanvirShorey Y @GuruOfficial

for contributing to PM-CARES. This will promote research on the defeat of the coronavirus. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, confirmed cases of coronavirus in India have now reached 1,590. To ensure good health and safety, actors across the country have urged fans to stay indoors and maintain basic hygiene along with social distancing. With the blockade in progress, we hope that together we will fight the deadly virus and come out stronger.