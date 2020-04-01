President Donald Trump received the news of the worldwide applause from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with this statement

It was real applause that was heard around the world. This week, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were confirmed to have moved to California, President Donald Trump, who is supposed to be focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, decided to react. .

Through Twitter, of course, Trump hit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who lived in Canada and decided to get a house in the United States.

The former reality TV star-turned-politician said the United States has no plans to pay for its safety.

Trump said the following: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, were reported to reside permanently in Canada. However, they have now left Canada for the United States, and the United States will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and many were baffled by Trump's tweet because he was never asked about the matter mainly due to the fact that journalists are focused on the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for the power couple released a statement that aims to silence Trump.

The couple stated: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to request security resources from the US government. USA Security arrangements have been made with private funds. "

A source, who is said to be close to Harry and Meghan, said they always had plans to move from their temporary Canadian home to Los Angeles with their nearly one-year-old son, Archie. Still, after the spread of the coronavirus, they decided to make the move faster than planned.

The source stated, "Meghan and Harry had been quietly talking about moving to Los Angeles for at least two to three months. They were initially looking in the Hidden Hills area, but that didn't work. They kept the details of everything very private, but this was not something that happened overnight or out of the blue. The outbreak may have accelerated the date, but the decision was made a while ago and is now being resolved. "

Another friend revealed, “They love being in Canada, but they are also looking at houses in Los Angeles. They probably have houses in both places. "

Will Trump hit back?



