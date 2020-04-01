Prepare for war or fight the coronavirus? Rival Instincts of US Military Battles USA

WASHINGTON – One of the hallmarks of the United States Armed Forces is their ability to project power around the world, often under the banner of slogans designed to create fear in their adversaries. "Ready to fight tonight,quot; for US troops in South Korea; "America 911,quot; for Marine Corps Expeditionary Units at Sea; the list goes on.
But now the enemy is a new coronavirus, and it has hit deeply. More than 1,200 military personnel and their families are affected, deactivating a talisman of American military might, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and leaving the Defense Department practically at war with itself by two competing instincts: protecting troops from the virus and continuing. his decades-long mission to patrol the world and engage in combat, if ordered to do so.
So far, the Navy is refusing to completely evacuate an aircraft carrier where 93 service members were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper has sided with business, as usual, to maintain readiness, while saying force protection is a priority. President Trump, for his part, threatened a family enemy, tweeting on Wednesday Iran would "pay a very high price,quot; if its representatives attacked US troops or assets in Iraq. Other Defense Department officials continued to insist that the carrier, Theodore Roosevelt, remain ready to carry out its missions.
Roosevelt's commander, Captain Brett E. Crozier, noted in a heavily redacted letter that "we are not at war." That statement raised questions from the Pacific to the Pentagon about what was so important about the carrier's presence off the coast of Guam that the Defense Department was unable to evacuate the ship and do a thorough cleanup, as suggested by Captain Crozier.
"The military is forced to move, but that runs counter to the imperative that everyone stay in place," said Derek Chollet, a former undersecretary of defense. "Just as the Covid-19 threat becomes a priority, it does not mean that other threats disappear or that enemies withdraw."
American warships often spend months at sea monitoring the activities of adversaries. Ships assigned to the Pacific Fleet patrol the South China Sea, the East China Sea, and intermediate areas, sometimes undertaking so-called freedom of navigation operations that bring them closer to the disputed islands in the area. The goal of these trips is to drive back to China, where the United States does not recognize Beijing's property claims.
American warships in the region also monitor North Korea's nuclear and missile threat. And they feel ready to deploy in the Arabian Sea and the Persian Gulf if there are tensions, with, shall we say, Iran – exploded.
But for now, the virus has proven to be far more damaging than any recent encounter with traditional adversaries, and has exposed the vulnerability of a force often called the world's police. Despite all the focus on the battles in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and the power conflict with China and Russia, none has come close to paralyzing a US aircraft carrier in days.
"Without healthy sailors there is no mission readiness, so the health of the crew has to come first," said James G. Stavridis, a retired admiral and former NATO commander. But, he added, the Navy cannot simply take the carrier to port and send everyone off the ship: "It is full of weapons, billions of dollars of equipment, fire hazards and nuclear reactors."
As of Wednesday, about 1,000 of the approximately 4,800 crew members had been removed from the Roosevelt, a number expected to double in the coming days.
Admiral Michael M. Gilday, chief of naval operations, said Wednesday that the Navy would have to maintain a central crew of about 1,000 to monitor nuclear reactors, protect fighter jets and weapons and keep the ship operating.
But that could take the operator out of action for weeks or even months.
"It will not be resolved in the coming days," Thomas B. Modly, acting secretary of the Navy, told reporters alongside Admiral Gilday on Wednesday. "It will take a little time."
A question now is whether the Navy will send more ships to the Pacific to compensate carriers taking refuge in the port off Guam.
The Roosevelt is one of 11 Navy aircraft carriers. But only a third of the huge ships and their air wings are deployed at any given time; one third is preparing for sea voyages lasting between six and eight months, and the last third is under maintenance after deployments are complete.
There are currently four operators deployed. The Eisenhower and Truman are in the Persian Gulf, a sign of American resolve amid mounting tensions with Iran and its Shiite representatives in Iraq, which have carried out deadly rocket attacks against US troops in Iraq.
Joining the Roosevelt in the western Pacific is Ronald Reagan, based in Yokosuka, Japan.
For the military, the core problem is that as the virus spreads, it becomes increasingly difficult to continue training and missions. At US military posts. USA Around the world, commanders stop training alongside local forces and institute other measures to isolate their troops from the threat. Still, the movements are ultimately half measures, since the military, especially those who are deployed, live in shared spaces.
That problem is only amplified in the Navy. Each ship, with confined docking areas, shared dining rooms, shared toilets, and nowhere to go, is a narrow cell where social distancing is nearly impossible.
"Once the virus is on a ship like that, it will spread," Modly said. He added that of the approximately 90 ships currently deployed, the Roosevelt was the only one currently struggling with the virus. There were discussions about whether further adjustments to operations might be needed in the future, he said.
Current and former Navy officials offered conflicting assessments of how their leadership had handled the crisis unfolding aboard the Roosevelt. Some noted that the carrier quickly arrived at the port to allow for a broader testing program and a safer mechanism to transfer infected sailors off the ship.
"The risk assessment system inherent in military operations is working as designed," said Admiral Scott H. Swift, former commander of the Pacific fleet. "The challenges we all face are the scope and scale of the impact of the virus."
But others warned that the response was falling short and that it threatened the readiness for combat of many Navy warships.
"Think of Princess Diamond by a factor of 10," said Sean O & # 39; Keefe, former Secretary of the Navy, referring to the commercial cruise ship in which hundreds of passengers were affected. "There is no way to effectively segregate large numbers of crew members before the virus moves throughout the ship. It does not take an active imagination to realize that the deployed fleet of the US Navy. It could be immobilized in six weeks if the naval service is unable to devise an effective containment strategy. "
Other commanders expressed fear that adversaries might see the affected carrier as an opportunity to harm the interests of the United States or the United States at a time when the Pentagon and the Trump administration are consumed with fighting the coronavirus.
"My concern is the signal that the Chinese, the North Koreans or the Russians pick up on this, and they see it as an opportunity for disgrace," said Vice Admiral William Douglas Crowder, a retired commander of the Seventh Fleet and former deputy chief. of naval operations. "They miscalculate our responsiveness."
Other branches of the military are also having problems. "It is having an impact on preparedness," Gen. David L. Goldfein, chief of staff for the Air Force, said Wednesday in a conference call with journalists.
Air Force fighter jets fly fewer missions and do less training, operate with divided shifts and divided crews to limit personnel exposure to the virus. The Air Force nuclear mission was unaffected, Brig said. General Edward W. Thomas Jr., the chief spokesman for the service. The missile teams were divided, isolated and protected, he said, and each one was working.
"If any adversary believed that our defenses were weakened," said General Thomas, "it would be a serious miscalculation."
%MINIFYHTML437ce8c4fbc71eaf5f2805a3d4d774ea17%