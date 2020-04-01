Prepare for war or fight the coronavirus? Rival Instincts of US Military Battles USA

WASHINGTON – One of the hallmarks of the United States Armed Forces is their ability to project power around the world, often under the banner of slogans designed to create fear in their adversaries. "Ready to fight tonight,quot; for US troops in South Korea; "America 911,quot; for Marine Corps Expeditionary Units at Sea; the list goes on.

But now the enemy is a new coronavirus, and it has hit deeply. More than 1,200 military personnel and their families are affected, deactivating a talisman of American military might, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, and leaving the Defense Department practically at war with itself by two competing instincts: protecting troops from the virus and continuing. his decades-long mission to patrol the world and engage in combat, if ordered to do so.

So far, the Navy is refusing to completely evacuate an aircraft carrier where 93 service members were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper has sided with business, as usual, to maintain readiness, while saying force protection is a priority. President Trump, for his part, threatened a family enemy, tweeting on Wednesday Iran would "pay a very high price,quot; if its representatives attacked US troops or assets in Iraq. Other Defense Department officials continued to insist that the carrier, Theodore Roosevelt, remain ready to carry out its missions.

Roosevelt's commander, Captain Brett E. Crozier, noted in a heavily redacted letter that "we are not at war." That statement raised questions from the Pacific to the Pentagon about what was so important about the carrier's presence off the coast of Guam that the Defense Department was unable to evacuate the ship and do a thorough cleanup, as suggested by Captain Crozier.