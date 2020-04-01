Premier League and EFL will meet with PFA in hopes of reaching a salary deferral agreement | Football news

Club owners warn that the salary deferral scheme is integral to survive the current crisis







The PFA will meet with Premier League and EFL officials on Wednesday to discuss player salaries and whether they can agree to a salary deferral during the current crisis.

On the agenda will be the suggestion of a collective agreement to cover all players from the Premier League to League Two, however, the issue is complex with the different salary levels involved.

Newcastle, Norwich and Tottenham and a large number of EFL clubs have announced that many non-playing employees have been suspended to take advantage of the benefits of the government's financial scheme to preserve jobs.

Several club owners and presidents warn that a salary deferral is inevitable for clubs to overcome the current situation and survive the financial burden.

More to follow.