Premier League and EFL tell fans that there are 'no quick answers on the return to football' | Football news

A view of closed doors outside the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

The Premier League and EFL have told soccer fans that there are no "quick answers,quot; on how and when soccer will return after its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League, EFL and Super League and the Women's Championship have been suspended until April 30 "at the earliest."

The deadline to return to action was extended indefinitely as part of an agreement with the FA.

A message to football fans from the Premier League, the English Football League, the FA and the Football Supporters & # 39; Association (FSA) says the situation is changing regularly.

The message read: "COVID-19 has presented an enormously challenging and uncertain moment for all, and our thoughts go out to all those directly affected by the pandemic.

"We are all committed to playing the game we love again, but only when it is safe to do so."

"In the midst of the current uncertainty, supporters understandably have a number of questions related to the season and the clubs that follow, and there are no quick answers on how and when we will return to what used to be our footballing normalcy."

"As the situation changes regularly, the Premier League, EFL and FA will continue to consult with the FSA and keep fans informed of progress made as soon as practically possible."

Fans have a vital role to play in the coronavirus battle

The letter also called on fans to play their part by following government advice.

"The Association of Soccer Supporters, the Premier League, the EFL and the FA want to reiterate that the clubs and their supporters have a vital role to play in supporting the Government's direction and ensuring the strength and solidarity of the community.

"While there is no soccer, our sport can still play its part. The clubs and supporters have responded magnificently with the staff, fans and volunteers who support those most in need in their local towns and cities."

"Many fan groups across the country have also shown how valuable they are.

"We have seen the trust of official supporters who raise tens of thousands of pounds in their local communities, donate to local food banks, deliver care packages and assist NHS staff.

"The work of the clubs, staff, volunteers and fans is making a difference for those in need.

"The FSA, Premier League, EFL and FA encourage all clubs and supporter groups to stay in touch during this difficult time and, when possible, support each other in their community efforts.

"We also extend our gratitude to those soccer fans who are key workers and those who have volunteered their support.

"We urge fans across the country to follow the government's continued advice, to give us all the best opportunity to keep fans and communities safe."