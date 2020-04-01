Premier League and EFL agree to the resumption of the season only when it is & # 39; safe and appropriate & # 39; | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa39cec0db6dfd3e358ddbe58374684d811% %MINIFYHTMLa39cec0db6dfd3e358ddbe58374684d812%

No decisions have yet been made about player salaries or the season's restart format; The talks will continue until the end of the week.





The Premier League, the English Football League (EFL) and representatives of the game's players and coaches have agreed that the season cannot be resumed until it is "safe and appropriate,quot;.

Representatives of the Professional Soccer Players Association (PFA), the Premier League, the EFL and the League Managers Association (LMA) met on Wednesday to discuss the challenges facing the sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

All English football was suspended last month, and the Premier League and EFL announced at the time that matches will not resume until April 30 "at the earliest."

The resumption of the 2019/20 season was one of several topics discussed on Wednesday, but no decisions were made and talks will continue this week.

Players' salaries were also high on the agenda, after several club owners and presidents warned that a salary deferral is inevitable for clubs to overcome the current situation and survive the financial burden of the pandemic.

A joint statement from the Premier League, EFL, LMA and PFA read: "High-level representatives of the PFA, Premier League, EFL and LMA met today and shared a constructive meeting on the challenges facing the game as a result of the pandemic of COVID-19.

"The meeting reiterated that the highest priority is the health and well-being of the nation, including that of the players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters, and all agreed that football should only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so,quot; .

"No decisions were made today with discussions that will continue in the next 48 hours with a focus on several high-profile issues, including player salaries and the resumption of the 2019/20 season."

On Wednesday Bournemouth announced that manager Eddie Howe became the first Premier League boss to receive a voluntary pay cut.

Newcastle, Norwich, Bournemouth and Tottenham and a host of EFL clubs have announced that many non-playing employees have been suspended to take advantage of the government's financial scheme to preserve jobs.