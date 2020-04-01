Pregnant Sophie Turner Trolls Joe Jonas from wearing jeans at home

Sophie Turner It is loving social distancing.

On Tuesday game of Thrones bonded alum Conan O & # 39; Brien for a home version of Conanwhere she gave the nightly host an update on how she and her husband Joe Jonas You are doing.

"I love it," he said. "Yeah, I mean I'm introverted. I'm homey. Like if I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me. Anyway, I get out of the house once a day to walk my dogs,quot;. and then that's it. "

To further demonstrate how much she likes to stay, Sophie even admitted that she still wore her sweatpants during the interview. "I love this. This is great, right? You don't have to dress well. I'm wearing my sweatpants," he said as he kicked his leg. "I'm at the top, the party at the bottom."

Still on the subject of social distancing suits, the expectant mom joked that Joe still hasn't grasped the concept of street wear. In fact, Sophie shared that she found it strange that he still wore jeans around the house.