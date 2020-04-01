Pregnant Sophie Turner Trolls Joe Jonas from wearing jeans at home

Sophie Turner It is loving social distancing.
On Tuesday game of Thrones bonded alum Conan O & # 39; Brien for a home version of Conanwhere she gave the nightly host an update on how she and her husband Joe Jonas You are doing.
"I love it," he said. "Yeah, I mean I'm introverted. I'm homey. Like if I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me. Anyway, I get out of the house once a day to walk my dogs,quot;. and then that's it. "
To further demonstrate how much she likes to stay, Sophie even admitted that she still wore her sweatpants during the interview. "I love this. This is great, right? You don't have to dress well. I'm wearing my sweatpants," he said as he kicked his leg. "I'm at the top, the party at the bottom."
Still on the subject of social distancing suits, the expectant mom joked that Joe still hasn't grasped the concept of street wear. In fact, Sophie shared that she found it strange that he still wore jeans around the house.
"I mean, this is something that has only caught my eye since this quarantine thing, but I saw … it was like an online meme or some comment or something and someone said, 'If you're wearing blue jeans at home, what does that say about you as a person? "he said. "Like, are you a psycho? And Joe does that. Joe wears denim at home, where no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim. This is the most elegant dress I've seen in days."
After Conan confessed to wearing jeans during social estrangement, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star joked, "Why do that in your groin, Conan?"
To the comedian's surprise, Sophie said Joe has been struggling to stay entertained since he can't socialize.
"Everything seems to be working in my favor here," he explained. "Joe is like a, he's a real social butterfly. So, I fight to lock him up and make him spend time with me. So, it's like … it's like a prison for him, but it's great for me." "
Keeping his passion for music alive, the Jonas Brothers singer has started streaming themed DJ sets live on Instagram Live and recruited Sophie to be his bartender and stylist. "I pour you his drinks," he said. "I pour him his alcohol. I give him shots of tequila. He will text me and say,‘ What time is it? "I will reply from the kitchen:‘ Shooting time. And bring him a shot of tequila … there are no quarantined rules. "
"It's fun, it's really fun," continued Sophie. "And, like, I can dress it up according to what kind of theme the DJ set is. & # 39; 80, I dressed it up with this windbreaker that was very colorful and very & # 39; 80. Next up, I think you're thinking in reggae music. So, I don't know … if I have the right clothes for that. "
