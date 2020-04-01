Porsha Williams is doing everything possible to relieve stress from its fans amid the global crisis

Porsha Williams is trying to ease the stress of her fans and followers, and she can do so through her messages she has been sharing on her social media account. She is also in contact with her fan through the Dish Nation program, because these days, Porsha can work from home.

‘I send you love and hugs! Let go and let God !! Do something for yourself today to relieve stress … even if you're blocking kids out of the bathroom so you can shit in peace ❤️ lol Watch @dishnation, "captioned Porsha in her post.

Someone said to him: ‘Porsha girl, how did you know? That's very true, my son follows me around the house to the bathroom. I'm going to leave it out of knowing on Thanks Porsha. "

A follower posted this: Chica Girl! So feel like you lock the kids out of the bathroom … mine will put their fingers under the door when I do that! "And a follower said," Well, hi! I see that you are working from home and you are still making coins. I am doing the same through remote access. GOD is not good?

Someone expressed their gratitude to Porsha for spreading good vibes during these difficult times: "You have been spreading a lot of love and light during these difficult times … God bless you!"

Another fan said: “ I am so happy that God calls me his daughter and I am a prayer warrior, I find in my spirit praying for the universe, I kiss my birthday pumpkin, yes and I and Lil Moma have the same birthday # blessedandhighlyfavored. "

Porsha is working from home these days, while distancing herself socially.

He has his Dish Nation shown from home, and shared a video on his social media account only to show fans his 'workplace' and his work outfit as well.

He's also been advising his fans to stay home as long as possible.



