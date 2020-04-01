Pleasanton teachers parade in student neighborhoods, cheer up amid pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (Up News Info SF) – People locked up in their homes in Pleasanton were rocked by the sounds of horns and shouts that echoed through their streets on Wednesday, coming from a parade of teachers greeting their students and families in the midst of the coronavirus shelter in the place.

The parade was organized by teachers at Donlon Elementary School in Pleasanton on Wednesday. Led by members of the Pleasanton Police Department, Donlon teachers traveled in a caravan of vehicles through the neighborhoods served by the school, with smiles on the faces of those who were taken from their homes.

Many of the teachers' cars had messages written on them, telling the students that they missed them. The excited school children returned the feelings with smiles, greetings and thumbs up.

The gesture was well received even by those whose days at Donlon were far behind them.

"It was incredible that these teachers decided to take time out of their day to bring some happiness to their students and families," said Lucia Castañeda, a former Donlon student. “I was thrilled to see all of my elementary teachers after all these years, get them to recognize me. It really made my week so far despite all the craziness that is going on. "

The parade came on the day that Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged that state schools were likely to remain closed during the school year. Despite the news, it was clear that the parade had the desired effect; to uplift the spirit of the students and their families as they continue their distance learning.