Phaedra Parks reveals all about homeschooling for her two children

Phaedra Parks is at home with her two children these days, and she is socially estranged. Not long ago, he was telling fans and followers that he's having a hard time educating his kids at home, and now he's back with a more optimistic update on the situation. Check out his message below.

‘Everyone knows I have multiple careers, but being a teacher or educating my children was never on my wish list or remote possibilities. However, after 2 weeks of settling into our new normal and adjusting my work schedule overnight, I think I have finally found my rhythm, "Phaedra began his post.

She went on and said to fans: “ I used to always say that I wanted to spend more time with my children and be more present with my #family and / or #friends: I imagined an exquisite # vacation / retirement, but #God obviously I had a different experience plan, but HE has granted it to us / this time and, while it has been difficult at times to stay that way at the same time, it has been wonderful to have meaningful interaction and thoughtful conversations with #family and #friends. # Time may never slow down for us, so enjoy it, look beyond the obvious and make every moment count. #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe I #love my #life I love my #circle #momlife ".

One commenter said: ‘I was literally watching that show on YouTube showing your home. Your home is tastefully decorated. I mean everything is literally perfect. However, I know you were home and you don't let her change things hahaha. "

Another follower said: ‘Bosses always figure out how to adjust and manage time. But, mom just adjusts the crown and rolls with the bumps! We knew you would kill him anyway! I love you all safe! @phaedraparks. "

Someone else posted: ‘Very well said and inspiring my precious best friend. You have always managed to fit twice as much into your day as I have and here you are tripling it now, with grace and love. Thanks for getting up this weekend, I can't wait to be together and reap the rewards of this reboot. "

