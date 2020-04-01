Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are the new rumored couple from TikTok

Move, Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron!

There is a new romance (rumored) that is taking TikTok by surprise and is a partner Single alum Peter Weber Y Kelley Flanagan.

That's right, the two of them clearly have been spending time together. Coronavirus outbreak and social distancing orders, damn it!

In a recent video, which has been shared again on Bachelor Nation fan sites, the 28-year-old pilot joined the TikTok trend of dancing "Baby Come Give Me Something,quot; by Wiz Khalifa Y Ty Dolla $ ign.

While it seemed as usual, the more the video played, in the end Kelley made a big surprise appearance.

If anything, this is the first time the two have publicly shown their hangouts.

However, they have not yet addressed the rumors that they are dating together. But like some Single Fans know that the dynamic duo has been fueling romance rumors for a hot minute.