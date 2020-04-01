Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are the new rumored couple from TikTok

Move, Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron!
There is a new romance (rumored) that is taking TikTok by surprise and is a partner Single alum Peter Weber Y Kelley Flanagan.
That's right, the two of them clearly have been spending time together. Coronavirus outbreak and social distancing orders, damn it!
In a recent video, which has been shared again on Bachelor Nation fan sites, the 28-year-old pilot joined the TikTok trend of dancing "Baby Come Give Me Something,quot; by Wiz Khalifa Y Ty Dolla $ ign.
While it seemed as usual, the more the video played, in the end Kelley made a big surprise appearance.
If anything, this is the first time the two have publicly shown their hangouts.
However, they have not yet addressed the rumors that they are dating together. But like some Single Fans know that the dynamic duo has been fueling romance rumors for a hot minute.
Last week Peter and the 27-year-old lawyer were spotted on an afternoon excursion in Chicago.
"They were right in front of Marina Towers. They seemed to be hanging out on the hike," an eagle-eyed observer told E! News of the time. "Peter was vibrating and it looked like Kelley had his leg in her lap at one point."
Of course, due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, it is unclear how long Peter and Kelley have spent time together. If they are still in Chicago, the city still applies a "stay home,quot; order.
In March Peter and Kelley sparked romance rumors soon after. The Bachelor final. Especially after the pilot's mother left a sweet extra message in the lawyer's Instagram post.
Around the same time, Kelley addressed the rumors about her and Peter.
"I heard that … I heard that I'm with Peter now," Kelley told E! News. "I am not with Peter."
"I promise I don't go out with Peter. I don't go out with Peter," he added, and then said, "You know what, at the end of the day, all these interviews I've been doing I said I think Peter had better take time to be alone and discover what you are doing, reflect on everything that is happening and just discover what you want. "
Until the rumors are discussed, we'll just have to keep watching TikTok.
