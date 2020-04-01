Pepe Reina reveals 'endless minutes of fear' in the coronavirus battle | Football news





Pepe Reina has opened his experience of suffering coronavirus symptoms

Pepe Reina has revealed that he was unable to breathe for 25 minutes while struggling with coronavirus symptoms in what he describes as "endless minutes of fear."

The Aston Villa goalkeeper, on loan from AC Milan, began to isolate himself after falling ill last month.

The 37-year-old man recalled the terrifying moment when he was lacking oxygen and says he is now "winning the battle,quot; against the virus.

"The most difficult moment was when I couldn't breathe anymore, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moment of my life," he said. Corriere dello Sport.

"I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus. Fever, dry cough and headache that never left me, it was just that constant feeling of tiredness."

"The only real fear I had was when I understood that there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear, as if my throat had suddenly closed.

"As a result, I spent the first six to eight days indoors. Now I am winning the battle against the coronavirus."

The Premier League and EFL have told soccer fans that there are no "quick answers,quot; on how and when soccer will return after its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

English football is suspended until at least April 30 and, with Villa in the relegation zone of the Premier League, Reina insists that football should "be in the background,quot; as countries around the world fight the disease mortal.

"Everyone's well-being is above anything else," he said. "I will be in favor of playing when everything is in the best conditions, so that everyone is safe."

"Soccer cannot be a priority at this time. It is not important to finish this league. I know and I know all the interests that exist around soccer, especially the economic ones.

"But there are also many other areas, and right now the first thing is people's health."