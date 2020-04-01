People concerned about the well-being of P. Diddy after he publishes a new video

WENN / Adrian M. Barraza

In the video shared on his Instagram account, the rapper & # 39; ll & # 39; ll Be Missing You & # 39; Share some messages about blessing and forgiveness in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

It's Sean "P Diddy"Are the combs okay? People start to worry about his well-being after he recently posted a video on Instagram of him sharing some messages about blessing and forgiveness in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Diddy, who wore a Notorious BIG. Red plaid t-shirt and pants, he was sitting in front of crystals and sage while saying in the video: "Forgive us, God and blessings to the situation and the health workers on the front line. Bless our elders. Bless the people of all the world". world. Not only in the USA. USA it is happening all over the world. Bless everyone and forgive us. "

%MINIFYHTML786852935c35b8f745a358b8747b3d3711% %MINIFYHTML786852935c35b8f745a358b8747b3d3712%

He continued: "Because if you forgive us, then you would send us the cure or whatever your way. And we would have learned to decrease, so God please come and rescue us. Amen."

<br />

Some people in the comment section responded with similar messages like "Amen," while some thought Diddy had been dealing with a lot of things after watching the video. "My first impression is that he is very scared," one speculated. "As someone pointed out, Smudge is extremely large. As is that piece of amethyst with only the part we can see having to have run $ 1,000's. It's like he's desperately trying to speed up the process of being healed and forgiven". "

Another left a not-so-nice comment: "It's like all the demons when they think they're about to die. They find religion, and their butt has hurt so many people they think they're going to hell." There was also someone who said, "Perhaps he is being tormented? I don't know if guilt is an emotion he experiences, but he seems shaken by something. Perhaps his mortality?"