Patrick McEnroe reveals coronavirus diagnosis: my symptoms have passed

Sharing the news that his test was positive for COVID-19, the former tennis player claims that he is "an example of someone who has been able to fight through it."
Up News Info –
Former tennis player Patrick McEnroe has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 53-year-old athlete-turned-commentator opened up about his diagnosis in a video posted to Twitter, revealing that he is quarantined at his Westchester County home in New York.
"My test just came back positive … It came back positive. That's the bad news," bad boy tennis John McEnroebrother wrote.
"The good news is: I feel good. My symptoms have passed. I really feel 100 percent … I am an example of someone who has been able to fight and I am absolutely fine. Thoughts and prayers to all the people who fight. with this ".
McEnroe Joins Basketball Superstar Kevin Durant and Juventus soccer player Daniele Rugani among the big names in sports that tested positive for COVID-19.
50 Cent responds to criticism from critics of & # 39; For Life & # 39 ;: & # 39; Winning & # 39;
%MINIFYHTML4bc42041e7684ac991fc8742e9033d9613%