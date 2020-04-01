Outstanding jazz teacher, father of Wynton and Branford – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML816b510190e09b14b173c522699a907911% %MINIFYHTML816b510190e09b14b173c522699a907912%

Ellis Marsalis, a jazz patriarch in New Orleans and the father of Wynton and Brandon Marsalis, died. He was being treated at a local hospital with suspected COVID-19 infection, but the test results have not yet been returned, according to a family member.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell praised him in a tweeted statement. Ellis Marsalis was a legend. It was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz. The love and prayers of all our people are with his family and with all those whose lives he touched. "

%MINIFYHTML816b510190e09b14b173c522699a907913% %MINIFYHTML816b510190e09b14b173c522699a907914%

Marsalis was a notable teacher in New Orleans and a frequent artist at festivals.

%MINIFYHTML816b510190e09b14b173c522699a907915% %MINIFYHTML816b510190e09b14b173c522699a907916%

Jazz fan Terence Blanchad, a former student, sent his thanks on social media. "This man is the beginning and the reason why I am who I am," Blanchard said.

Ellis Marsalis Jr. earned a degree in music education from Dillard University, switching to the piano from her earliest days on the clarinet. He worked as a chaperone for Ornette Coleman and Nat and Cannonball Adderley for a time, but when family life called him, he took a teaching position at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts High School in the early 1970s.

In addition to Blanchard, his students included Harry Connick Jr., Donald Harrison, and Nicholas Payton. Marsalis became the first president of the jazz studies program at the University of New Orleans in 1989, and retired last year.

Marsalis' most impressive teaching was for his six children with his wife Dolores: Branford, Wynton, Ellis III, Delfeayo, Mboya Kinyatta, and Jason.

Details on a memorial service have yet to be announced.