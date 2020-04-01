Oprah Winfrey Praises Drake's New Song "Oprah's Bank Account,quot;

Drake, Lil & # 39; Yachty and DaBaby recently released a new rap song called "Oprah Bank Account,quot;, and the media mogul couldn't be happier about it. Oprah, speaking to The Associated Press this week, exclaimed: “I love it. I love. I love!"

Drake and the aforementioned artists have just released the new single and it is currently number 23 on the Billboard rap song list. The song comes out on Lil & # 39; Yachty's new album, Lil Boat 3. The nine-minute music video features the rapper dressed as Oprah, except for the name, Boprah.

Lil Yachty, as the simulated Oprah, interviews Drake and DaBaby in the clip. Winfrey told the store that she hadn't seen the music video yet, but that it's nice to be included in a Drake song "come what may." She added, "Especially for your bank account, fine!"

Toronto native fans know the new song with him marks his 208th song on the list of all genres. It landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month. According to Billboard, the song pushed Drake beyond the cast of Glee, which previously set the record with 207 songs.

In other words, Drake seems to be on top of his game right now more than ever. It seems that the rapper is also fine in his personal life. On March 20, Nick Markus reported on a post by Drake's daughter's mother, Sophie Brussaux, in which she shared photos of her son together.

As most know, Drake shares a 2-year-old son with Adonis, who is 2 years old. Fans of the "Hotline Bling,quot; artist will remember a post of his not so long ago when he finally introduced the boy to the world.

Oprah Winfrey, on the other hand, recently launched her own series on Apple TV + in which she talks about the coronavirus that has taken over the world, including the United States.

Ad

The news came shortly after Oprah was revealed to be retiring from her executive producer position in a documentary revolving around sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Recordings.



Post views:

7 7