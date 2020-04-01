Opening Letter from Steven Davis: Open Letter from Northern Ireland Captain Thanks to Essential Workers and NHS | Football news







I am fortunate to be a professional footballer, playing at a high level. However, like most people, I have a daily routine.

%MINIFYHTML0d892f861158e503928b9759898d76f611% %MINIFYHTML0d892f861158e503928b9759898d76f612%

My typical day generally involves training, conditioning, gym work, and team meetings. And of course I can also play soccer games for a living. And I know that I am in a privileged position to do so.

However, right now everyone's routine has gone out the window due to Covid-19.

Apart, that is, from essential workers around the world. Every day is overwhelming for them. Their workloads have increased sharply, the pressure is intense and will not decrease in the short term.

While most of us are working from home, tens of thousands are on the front lines, whether they are NHS workers, delivery drivers, supermarket staff, or those who work in grocery stores.

I applaud everyone, especially those who work in our hospitals and those who are being tested for the virus and are putting their own health at risk to help others. They are true heroes.

Naturally, like any athlete, I miss being on the field, the jokes in the locker room and the joy of victory. However, I am a father with a wife and young children, plus a wider family circle, and I know that in these unprecedented times, sport doesn't matter.

Fans love supporting their teams, be it soccer teams, rugby teams, or other teams, and they also love supporting individual athletes like golfers and tennis players, but right now the most important thing is to support each other and authorities, so you can fight the coronavirus.

My heart goes out to those around the world who have already lost loved ones, to those who have contracted the virus, and to those who are anxious that the virus may affect them and their families, friends, and neighbors.

And I also feel for people who, for reasons beyond their control, fear that they will not have a job to return to once the situation calms down.

Steven Davis has urged soccer fans to stay indoors whenever possible and keep in touch with loved ones.

Many also feel lonely, so please pick up the phone if you can and keep in touch with friends, family and neighbors, or use the Internet and social media for social interaction. We all need our spirits to rise in difficult times.

This is a serious situation, a global pandemic, and I would urge everyone to follow the rules established by the Government and the health authorities. These rules are in place for a reason. Your goal is to minimize the spread of this horrible disease and fight it.

Stay safe and stay home if you can. If you have to leave your home, follow the rules on social distancing. And remember to wash your hands well as often as possible.

Together we can fight Covid-19.

Steven Davis

Northern Ireland football captain