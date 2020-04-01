Online video surfaces of Joe ranting exotically about not being allowed to say the & # 39; N-Word & # 39;

Just when you think Tiger King Joe Exotic can't get any worse, an online video of the owner of the big jailed cat has appeared, saying he is not allowed to use the n-word.

"What's going on here, in this country?" Joe asks in the video. "It's absolutely pathetic. I can't say the N word, but you can access YouTube and watch any rap video of a black man, and they call each other the word N. What the hell is this discrimination? I'm white, I can't say the word N?

