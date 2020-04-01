Online series "Plays at Home" begins with "The Heidi Chronicles" – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML5be53dcfbc480c4fcedd42f5738f7b5d11% %MINIFYHTML5be53dcfbc480c4fcedd42f5738f7b5d12%

The people behind the daily online program. Stars in the house, a series presented by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley that features stage and screen actors singing and performing live from home to benefit The Actors Fund's COVID-19 efforts, is adding Play in the house to their lineup, matching artists and works for live readings.

First: a unique gathering of the original The Heidi Chronicles Broadway cast of Wendy Wasserstein's Tony and Pulitzer winning work: Joan Allen, Cynthia Nixon, Peter Friedman, Boyd Gaines, Ellen Parker, Joanne Camp, Anne Lange and Drew McVety.

The Heidi Chronicles will open the new Theater plays series today at 2 p.m. ET on the Stars in the House live broadcast channel. This only once Heidi The event received permission from André Bishop and Ben Wasserstein.

%MINIFYHTML5be53dcfbc480c4fcedd42f5738f7b5d15% %MINIFYHTML5be53dcfbc480c4fcedd42f5738f7b5d16%

A new episode of Play in the house will air every Wednesday and Saturday at 2 p.m. – Broadway expiration time: Starts today and ends when Broadway reopens after the coronavirus closes. This Saturday, April 4 Play in the house will feature The tale of the allergist's wife starring the playwright and original cast member Charles Busch. An additional casting will be announced.

Future readings of the game will star Harvey Fierstein, Tony Shaloub, Brooke Adams and more. Director / writer Peter Flynn serves as the online reading coordinator for this series.

With the exceptions of the Play in the house Wednesday and Saturday afternoon hours, the Stars in the house The series will continue its shows twice a day (2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET), with its mix of stage guests and screen star. This week, Stars in the house presents television reunion episodes, with tonight's show remotely bringing together the cast of Frasier: Kelsey Grammer, Peri Gilpin, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Dan Butler. Previous meetings this week included casts and creatives from Cab Y We are.

In addition to their broadcasts twice a day (episodes are recorded for later viewing on the channel), audio from Stars in the house it is broadcast daily at various times on the volume of SiriusXM channels (channel 106) and on Broadway (channel 72).

Play in the house it will not stream on SiriusXM.

From the first episode on March 16, Stars in the house has raised more than $ 120,000 to benefit The Actors Fund.