Online, alcohol sales surge during pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

If you're stuck at home, chances are you've shopped online sometime.

It turns out that many are buying more than ever.

A report finds that e-commerce increased by 25 percent in March.

Online grocery sales doubled and it's probably not surprising that toilet paper sales increased 231 percent.

Millions trapped at home also seem to be enjoying their liquor.

Market research firm Nielsen says alcohol sales increased 55 percent compared to this time last year. The hard liquor is seeing the biggest spike followed by wine and beer.

