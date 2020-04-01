Ollie Pope: England hitter chooses red ball team of cricketers he has played with and against | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLbba4c35829c0a05f1086c581ebb4a97411% %MINIFYHTMLbba4c35829c0a05f1086c581ebb4a97412%





Ollie Pope XI's last red ball is captained by Joe Root

Ollie Pope has mixed him with some of the best players in his young career to date.

So we asked the hitter to pick a final XI red ball from the cricketers he has played with and against Surrey and England.

The 22-year-old, who endorsed an excellent real life form for his country with a century in the second Virtual Test between England and Sri Lanka, came up with the names below.

Pope has chosen players he has played with or against

Pope had to, in his own words, "get a little rogue,quot; to get all the players he wanted on his formidable side, with a pair of stars hitting higher or lower than usual …

SIR ALASTAIR COOK

I want him to face the first ball in the innings for clear reasons. Since playing, he has been England's best and most consistent starter and I was fortunate to debut with him on the side. She didn't talk much when she was in the dressing room with him, but when it was necessary to make a point, she made it. He was one of those guys you automatically listened to when he spoke. I remember before his last Test in 2018 when only he and I ended up having dinner at the hotel bar and for me, being only 20 years old at the time and not having played much, dining with him was quite surreal. You simply have plenty of time for everyone.

That Oval century in its last entries obviously stands out. It has hit so many centuries and contributed tickets, but that one will really stay on everyone's mind. It must have been creepy for him, but for everyone involved it couldn't have been a better farewell. It was one that he fully deserved. He is an amazing boy.

KUMAR SANGAKKARA

I've had to get a little rogue since he's not a starter, but I needed to put him by my side. He hit a lot at No. 3, but I'm sure he'll do well up there! Another surreal for me was when I was 18 years old and I made my Surrey debut in a game I was playing. I remember every time we had a standing net watching him and trying to learn as much as he could. Statistically he is one of the greats, but he is also one of the best people to see bats.

My defining year was his last year when he reached five hundred first class in a row and almost equaled Don Bradman's record of six. I was very lucky to be around while he did that. I think we all wanted him to keep playing, but he made the decision that it was his last year and, who knows, maybe that gave him a little extra motivation and hunger. He is doing amazing things now for the MTC and elsewhere.

VIRAT KOHLI

He was playing for India when I made my debut and I look forward to playing against him in the future. In all three formats, it is one of the best in the world and, when going out to bat, you can make or break many days of the Indians, as they are so desperate for you to do well and score runs, which you usually do! He is different from Alastair and Kumar and many captains around the world in that he is more vocal and shows his feelings a little more. It is interesting to see and it shows that you can be successful in different ways.

He almost came and played for Surrey last year and it would have been great to see how he was in the locker room and in training when he wasn't captain. If guys like him are in a bit of a bad shape, they quickly find a solution. This is why it is so good.

JOE ROOT – captain

The captain is at n. # 4, I have to keep him happy! Like Kohli, he has been among the best in all his forms for many years: he is amazing to see and a boy that I saw a lot while growing up. People might compare my style to yours, but I wouldn't say I copied anything from it. I guess it's because we play at a similar pace and we have a similar setup, so perhaps naturally I could have learned a few things.

Under your captaincy, I feel like we are really going in the right direction. I felt that in New Zealand, even though we didn't get the results we wanted, from the team conversations we had before the series, it seemed like this was a new era. Joe, along with head coach Chris Silverwood, had his vision for this team and we saw the rewards in South Africa. There may be obstacles along the way, but we know exactly how we want to play and the style of players we want. Joe brings a lot of clarity about it.

KEVIN PIETERSEN

It will bring that X factor and the ability to move forward in any situation, in any condition of the world, and change the game. I remember a bit about the 2005 Ashes series, including the KP Hundreds in The Oval, and he has been one of my favorite players ever since. I appreciate those kinds of innings even more now and the way it just cleared against a quality attack from Australia was just ridiculous. It is fair to say that KP was not afraid to take the risk for what he believed in and I suppose he set a path for current England players to go to the IPL and we have benefited a lot from that.

AB DE VILLIERS – wicketkeeper

He is Mr. 360 in white ball cricket, but his test record also stands out. The way he carries out his game is excellent – he's also an amazing fielder and can also keep up, which is what he's doing for me on this team. There has been talk that he could come out of his international retirement to play in the T20 World Cup later this year and that would be great for the game. I played against him for Surrey against Middlesex in the T20 Blast last year and he played some ridiculous punches in that tournament.

You can hit the ball anywhere on the ground, which must be a nightmare for captains when setting the fields. There aren't many players in the world who can play those hard sweeps like he can! I have decided to make De Villiers my guardian over Sangakkara out of sheer workload. Sanga is obviously an amazing goalkeeper, but I hope that, like my first match, he will play some long, long innings, so I've let him accommodate the first one.

BEN STOKES

He's obviously hitting a little lower than usual, but he'll be the all-rounder. He is probably the most ridiculous cricket player I have ever played with, as he can do anything. It makes the game look so easy. That summer he had a lot of talk about the locker room. I just sit and listen when the guys talk about something that was so amazing to him. The way he backed him up this winter in South Africa, when he was named Player of the Series for his bat and ball performances, shows that he changes the rules of the game. He moves to each test as if it were the first, prepares for each test as if it were the first, and is a great thing to learn.

Many people have to listen to his body a little more than he perhaps does, but the sessions he does the day before a game to stay in top condition are excellent. It leaves nothing in the tank. No one works anymore and he deserves all the success that has been presented to him. The way he works with Rooty also gives us great leadership.

RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN

I have never faced him, I think he was already out when he faced India a few years ago! But having seen it, I would say it is the best spinner I have ever been with. It seems, and I suppose this might be the case with Nathan Lyon as well, that being quite tall and getting an extra bounce can make it difficult to play and presents a good challenge. Obviously Ashwin has that doosra too, so I hope I can test myself against her.

Imran Tahir, who I played with a bit in Surrey, was also in the mix for my team, but he is primarily a white ball bowler. It could have gone for the boys from England, right now it's Jack Leach and Dom Bess, but Ashwin beats them for now! However, Leachy and Bessy have the potential to be just as good.

STUART BROAD

He has a Test hundred in his name, so he jumps to No. 9, but his main role will be with the ball. He and Jimmy Anderson have been an incredible force for England for so long and I have been fortunate to see them in action from ravines at times. Stuart's skills are excellent and must be very difficult to cope with. It seems like he sometimes follows these incredible streaks and I vividly remember that 8-15 when Australia played for 60 at Trent Bridge in 2015.

When it starts up, it is quite unstoppable and it is no coincidence that it happens. He's a standout guy in the locker room and he's great at chatting about anything. He has everyone's best interests at heart and always takes the time to check you up and see how you are. It brings a lot of energy to the group.

MORNE MORKEL

Morne brings an extra beat to my side. As I said in my column last week, it is not the most pleasant to face in the networks, with its height and speed which makes it a real challenge. However, he is a gentle giant as a person, one of the best types of cricket.

That's something we try and do in Surrey – we want the best players, but we also want them to be great people, and Morne certainly is. He takes large portions of his day to chat with you. While playing alongside Dale Steyn for years for South Africa, I think he might be a bit underrated, but anyone who has faced him knows how good he is.

Jimmy Anderson

An easy choice, this one. It's amazing to be able to share a locker room with him and his ball-in-hand skills have been evident for years. I've only faced him on the nets, but I can see that he has everything you need to be a successful fast bowler. Standing in the role of him in my debut against India, I felt like I could hit someone with every ball. He never loses his mark, so on the rare occasion he's not taking wickets, he keeps the pressure on by not going more than two for one.

What he doesn't have with that 90+ mph bowling, he makes up for with his swing and bites both ways. He's also not as grumpy as he is portrayed! When he was young he wasn't sure what to expect from him, but he is one of the funniest boys in the locker room. He is always joking, so you must be aware of his surroundings.