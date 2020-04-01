OJ Simpson saw & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; and have some thoughts on the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband

OJ Simpson is like the rest of us turning to Netflix and other streaming services to stay entertained during this quarantine time.

He shared that he was finally able to watch Netflix's "King of the Tiger,quot; after several of his friends suggested that he watch the documentary series and get some feedback on the show, well, Carole Baskin in particular.

"I've had so many people in my case that they've asked me to watch a show called 'Tiger King.' Well, yesterday I watched this show and, OMG, is the United States in such bad shape? OJ told his audience about his reaction to the popular show "I watched about six episodes of this show and couldn't believe what I was watching."

OJ then addressed the stars of the show.

"White people, what's wrong with you and wild animals? Leave them alone," continued OJ. "The show is crazy, but it's crazy that you keep watching."

But perhaps it was OJ Simpson's thoughts about the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband that got people talking.

For those of you unfamiliar with the series, Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, who is the real-life rival of the show's star Joe Exotic, was accused of having something to do with the disappearance of her ex-husband Don Lewis. in the series

While Don was never found, his family and others close to him believe that Carole has the answers and others, including Joe Exotic himself, allege that she killed him. Florida authorities even reopened the Don Lewis case after the series' success.

Now, OJ, believed by many to have escaped the murder, suggested that Carole feed her husband her tigers.

"I have no doubt that that woman's husband is tiger sashimi right now," said OJ, referring to Carole. "Just say."

You can see the clip below:

Roommates, what do you think about OJ Simpson's comment on "Tiger King,quot;? Let us know!