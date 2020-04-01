Oilers' Alex Chiasson focused on family safety during NHL coronavirus delay

We are often reminded that the NHL stars we see on television are normal people off the ice, and that is especially true given all that is happening with the coronavirus pandemic. Alex Chiasson of the Oilers is no different.

"I am not a medical expert," Chiasson told reporters in a conference call Wednesday. "I receive the news just like everyone else."

Chiasson has been enduring the pandemic at his home in Edmonton and has done the same as everyone else since the NHL stopped all operations on March 12: hang out at home, train as much as possible, and wait for this to pass. global crisis.

"Obviously, life is very different," he said. "We are doing our best with social distancing and staying home as much as we can. Obviously, it seems to me that it is the way that medical experts say it helps the most, so we are doing our best."

When the pandemic first began to spread in North America, the Montreal native thought primarily of his family.

"I think the most important thing was my close family," he said. "My grandmother, my mom and my dad … My parents are healthy, they are doing well, but I think the most important message was to try to clarify that this COVID-19 could really impact them. So I think for us." … we are hockey players, but we are also human beings and you want everyone around you to stay healthy. For me, I really protected my mom and dad, just making sure they stayed home. "

On the ice, Chiasson has helped the Oilers climb to second place in the Pacific Division this season. He has scored 11 goals and 13 assists in 65 games as a reliable fourth-line winger.

The team, led by explosive game creators Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who have 110 and 97 points, respectively, was gaining momentum before the playoffs. Then everything froze, but Chiasson still liked what he saw.

"There were a lot of new faces at the beginning of the year. Obviously a new coach (Dave Tippett), with that comes a new system, a different way of playing and practicing and things like that," he said. "I think it took a little bit of time as a team to combine and for everyone to figure out where they fit in and how they fit into the team, so it was a little period of adjustment. We've had some ups and downs at all times throughout the year, but it seemed like the Last month the team was really coming together. "

He added that he had been waiting for a postseason run.

"We have had some injuries and we have had guys who play and play well," he said. "I thought our team was ready to make the playoffs and be a good playoff team."

As for a return to action, Chiasson is hopeful, but knows it will be difficult if the season resumes in the coming months.

"Whatever decision the league makes, everyone will start at the same point," he said, "so that will be up to us. We are professional athletes, we must make sure we prepare, and it is not easy, but it is what it is and you have. to deal with the situation as best you can. "