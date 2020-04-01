O.J. Simpson thinks Carole Baskin fed her ex-husband tigers

%MINIFYHTMLd5ea974c8464ce220b7ce6f3c7a0264911% %MINIFYHTMLd5ea974c8464ce220b7ce6f3c7a0264912%

The ex-convict weighs on the disappearance of the second husband of the animal rights activist, Don Lewis, who has regained interest after the release of the Netflix & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; docuseries.

Netflix Docuseries "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"has caught the attention of people across the country, including O.J. Simpson, who has intervened in the disappearance of Carole King's ex-husband, Don Lewis. Ironically, the ex-convict, who was being tried for the murder of his ex-wife. Nicole Brown, she thinks the animal rights activist killed her second husband.

The former soccer runner shared his theory in a Twitter video posted on Wednesday, April 1. "I have no doubt that that lady's husband is tiger sashimi right now … I'm just saying," O.J. Said of Don, suggesting that Carole killed him and fed him with his tigers.

O.J. They surprised people as he himself was accused of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown, although he was acquitted in a trial. Her indictment of Carole quickly failed, as Twitter users responded to her video with comments such as "OJ knows all about the disappearance of the spouses," "The expert has spoken," and "An assassin meets an assassin! "

But O.J. he is not the only one whose interest in the disappearance of Carole's ex-husband was sparked by the release of "Tiger King." The police have reportedly reopened the case and are once again searching for clues in hopes of solving the question about their mysterious disappearance since 1997.

Carole, meanwhile, has denied people's speculation that she killed her ex-husband Don and cut him in a meat grinder. Calling the theory the "most absurd of all lies," he told page six of the New York Post: "The idea that a human body can be subjected to it is idiotic."

Carole is not the only subject in the popular documentary series, highlighting her enmity with self-proclaimed tiger lover Joe Exotic, also known as Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage. Joe was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January this year after he was convicted of paying a hitman $ 3,000 for killing Carole, who publicly criticized him for killing five of his tigers, raising them and selling lemurs, and more with hope to convert to profit. According to prosecutors, Joe tried to silence Carole by hiring a hitman.