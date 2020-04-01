NXT superstar Keith Lee says "Things are going to hurt more,quot; without fans – Up News Info Detroit

A month ago when NXT Superstar Keith Lee thought about what this weekend would be like, imagining feeding off the energy of tens of thousands of fans who had gathered from all over the world to celebrate the biggest sports entertainment party of the year. Not in a million years could I have predicted that things would be so different.

Instead of defending the North American championship in NXT TakeOver: Tampa on Saturday, will put the belt on the line Wednesday night in front of a live audience of exactly no one. There will be no roar from the crowd when he steps into the ring to face Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest in a triple threat bout. The deafening silence will continue until the deadly COVID-19 pandemic has passed, and it is unclear when it will be.

The fact that there will still be hundreds of thousands watching from afar while adhering to mandatory orders to stay home is a huge victory for WWE. The world leader in sports entertainment has long maintained a "show must go,quot; mentality, and these unprecedented circumstances would not cause the company to step down now.

WWE is one of the few sports groups that is not on indefinite hiatus. Since the outbreak began, the company has transformed its training facilities in Orlando into a makeshift transmission center. Rather than serving as the headquarters for the next generation of WWE superstars, it is now home to all Raw Y Slap broadcasts where established giants like Seth Rollins, The Undertaker and John Cena are gearing up for WrestleMania.

NXT He has also used the Performance Center for broadcasts, but will reportedly return to his television studio at nearby Full Sail University, where they will continue to record weekly episodes on closed sets.

For Lee, this means trusting his opponents for the adrenaline he normally receives from the crowd. However, for fans, this means an interesting visual experience and the opportunity to hear things that their collective applause would drown.

"Being able to hear how we hit each other will be somewhat different from them," Lee said. "I really want people to see that, but I also hope they don't think we are just a bunch of brutes because of how hard we hit each other."

The shots should be quite audible given the physical style the 6-foot-2, 320-pound Texas native has used to become one of the most popular stars in the NXT list.

I had a chance to catch up with Lee before the big night on Wednesday NXT broadcast that includes the triple threat game for the North American Championship. He discussed how to adjust to a new normal during the coronavirus pandemic and how the outbreak is altering the way it performs. The idea of ​​not competing and erring on the side of caution, as others in WWE have chosen to do, briefly crossed his mind, but he is confident in the steps the company has taken to ensure the safety of artists and minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

There was a wait-and-see approach throughout the WrestleMania weekend in Tampa. From a talent perspective, were they really waiting, fingers crossed somehow, somehow, the show will continue even when we saw these cancellations elsewhere?

For me personally, I just wanted to see what would happen, and I made sure I was prepared no matter the circumstance, if there was a cancellation or it was postponed, if it happened. However, it was going to happen, I wanted to be prepared for that, and that was all I did to mentally prepare myself for any case.

We have reportedly seen several people step aside and not compete at this time (due to the coronavirus). Was it ever a consideration for you?

It has probably been a consideration for each and every one, but with the protocols we have had, it has made it possible for us to do so. I think for me, it was never really a thought because I knew what the protocol would be and the things necessary to be well and authorized to enter the building and the like. So I was quite confident in the circumstances that were presented to us.

Even though TakeOver is not proceeding as planned, you still have this match in NXT Wednesday night Theoretically, you could even be performing in front of a larger audience. There's still a level of excitement there I guess.

There is always emotion. When you think about the fact that I can defend this championship, regardless of the circumstances at the moment, and I can get in the ring with two hyper athletes like Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest, that competition in itself, that's kind of exciting. I. So I am more than ready to do it and make the most of the circumstances and continue to be there for people and give them what they are looking for.

Speaking of Dijakovic, the chemistry between the two of you is really evident. How long did that chemistry take to develop, or was this always natural to you?

Every time we get in the ring, it's a spectacular competition from the first time we hit each other. I think that when you have two guys who want to make statements as much as we do, we tend to push a little bit more and overcome what I consider normal. And as much as I'd like to hold back from time to time, it's almost impossible due to the type of competitor he is, and it's the same with Damian Priest. Those guys will pressure you and force you to do things you don't normally do because if you don't, they will stand out.

There's a saying that you don't know what you have until it's gone. And so, in terms of having fans in the crowd, what have you learned about having them there? Did they provide something you really miss but didn't think of until now that you're acting in front of zero people?

Yes, there is definitely a certain level of adrenaline that the crowd offers, and I feel like it makes things hurt a little less when they're there. I feel like there's something very natural, like when you come out the back and listen to them, you're immediately in the zone. But I feel like I'm only based on last week's episode and that no one was there, the first bump on my ear really rocked me, and that's not a normal thing for me. That's something I've taken note of, and I've tried to prepare myself to move on. Things are going to hurt more and that's fine. All I can do is absorb them and use them to restore the adrenaline level in hopes of moving forward.

One of the things that is really fascinating to see right now is the tickets. You talked about the adrenaline you get when you hear the roar of the crowd as you walk through the curtain. It's obviously not there, but you still have to carry the same amount of charisma and play almost as if the crowd is there as you walk into the ring. The first time you had to do that, how uncomfortable was that, and is it still uncomfortable for you, or are you just getting used to it?

Honestly, I'm a little bit different in that I sang my own song. I get to the ring and I'm in my song mode. Regardless of whether or not there are people, I am vibrating, I am stuck, I am having fun and I feel like I am singing in the ring myself. Not to be redundant, but I'm already into it in terms of that. There is no one to play or shout "Keith Lee,quot; when my song plays, and that is the only difference for me.

WWE is moving heaven and earth to continue releasing new content when you see that virtually every other league is closing right now. Do you feel any additional pressure to keep going out and entertain yourself knowing that so many people are now counting on you for a distraction, or do you consider this a privilege and are you proud?

100% last. Privilege, honor, opportunity, those three words are the things that come to mind when I think about this. And at the end of the day, I'm happy to be there for people who want to keep fighting and not at the expense of everything else. I understand that these are sad times for people who want other sports to come back and things like that, but I am very happy to have the opportunity and privilege to continue doing what I do and provide what I can for our fans.

There is no doubt that he is extremely physical and for a gentleman of his size, it is truly a wonder to see. Do you realize what a hero you are to the greats everywhere?

I get a lot of messages from bigger gentlemen and no, I didn't realize why many people will say this: "For a big guy, you move really well." There are many things I do that little boys can't do. So I feel like trying to wrap myself in a box like that isn't really an obstacle, but I don't think that's the case.

I lost about 300 pounds 10 years ago, and thinking about the guy who weighed 420 pounds, there's no way I can get close to doing something about what you're doing in the ring right now. That's why this is really impressive for a guy who has also been so heavy.

I appreciate. I really do. I think for me, it's great to know that I've touched so many people that way, and it's an honor. Some people will come up and say, "Hey, you're an inspiration to me, and thanks to you, I think I can do this," or "Thanks to you, I've grown stronger." I got in better shape, I got faster. I've gone crazy. "A lot of different things have changed for people. And at the end of the day, regardless of how it happens, I'm happy to be able to affect people in that positive way.

With the Performance Center now in the filming process, what are you doing to train and stay fit?

Much of my training has been a little more athletic in terms of the way I train. But aside from the basics like pushup variations, burpees, squat jumps and lunges, mountaineers, things like that, he also frequents some YouTube channels like Jeff Cavalier, Mike Rashid and Simeon Panda. They have offered so much information and different exercises that you can do from home, whether you have gym equipment or not. And that is something that has been helpful in the creativity of my training today. So it's actually been a good time and it's nice and different, and because it's different, my body is confused and quite effective. So I am enjoying it.

Your body is confused. What does that mean?

I guess when you are training, when you get used to a style, your body is no longer in pain. You don't gain strength that fast. But when you confuse your muscles doing something different, a different type of movement, a different rhythm, a different weight level, a different time under tension, those things confuse muscles and make training more effective. That is the case for me.

Have you thought about what it will be like for that first show with the crowd there and that energy in the arena?

I really don't have. I am a very professional person. Therefore, my focus remains to represent as a suitable champion, to elevate the prestige of my championship by also doing it in a way that is still entertaining for people in the given circumstances. And I am sure that when that day comes, it will be a great celebration for everyone. From the talent to the fans and the production team, I think everyone is going to celebrate in their own way. I will do my best not to cry.

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee turned sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he featured Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins' locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.