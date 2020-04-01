NRL kicks out Canterbury Bulldogs after schoolgirl scandal | Rugby League News





Jayden Okunbor has been decommissioned

The NRL from Australia expelled two Canterbury players for a "serious,quot; code of conduct violation after the couple drove two female students to their hotel rooms during a preseason tour.

Jayden Okunbor, 23, and Corey Harawira-Naera, 24, were investigated by the NRL's integrity unit after the club's tour of the north coast of the eastern state of New South Wales, where they visited 12 schools and conducted a youth clinic.

"The behavior of both players was inexcusable and a very serious violation of the code of conduct," NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The game will not tolerate such conduct and, as such, the registration of both players was canceled.

"This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behavior."

Sydney-based Canterbury, who said the players had brought "young women of a consensual age,quot; to his team's hotel, fully supported the NRL's hard line.

The age of consent in New South Wales is 16 years.

"There can be no tolerance for any abuse of the privileged state that the game offers its leading players," the club said.

"The consequences of this issue have been serious and far-reaching, and protecting the well-being of the young women involved has been a priority for us since we were first alerted to this problem.

"Unfortunately, they have been the victims of some nasty attacks on social media that are unnecessary and should stop."

"We have been in regular contact with them, their families and their school and will continue to offer continued support in the future."

The scandal cost him a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with a group of family restaurants, the media reported last month.

The NRL, the world's richest rugby league competition, has been plagued by unpleasant incidents off the field involving players.

Shortly before the start of last year's season, the league implemented a new policy to reject players who face serious actionable offenses in the wake of sexual assault and domestic assault allegations.

This year's competition closed after the second round of the season and is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.