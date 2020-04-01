Northern Texans file 180 complaints of price increases during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Price increases remain a concern with basic needs in high demand and scarcity.

Northern Texans have already filed 180 business complaints with the Texas Attorney General's Office.

For example:

Soup cans for $ 20.

A small package of hand wipes for $ 102.

A bottle of DayQuil for $ 600.

Those are some of the unsubstantiated extortion claims on DFW by well-known retailers.

But small business owners say even being falsely accused of it can damage their image.

From the smallest store to the largest retailer, Walmart.

The companies mentioned in the Texas Attorney General's price increase complaint list are growing day by day, but none of the verified Up News Info 11 verifications.

Texas Governor AG Issues Warning About Possible Price Increase In Medical Supplies During Coronavirus Threat

A Mesquite convenience store was accused of selling a large package of bottled water for $ 25.

But Up News Info 11 found the price to be $ 9.

A Garland supermarket was accused of increasing the price of rice that Up News Info 11 found in line with other similar supermarkets.

Social media posts accused a Combine convenience store of raising the price of toilet paper and bottled water.

The owner declined to speak on camera but told Up News Info 11.

His 96 packages of toilet paper for $ 59.99 equals a little over 60 cents per roll.

He says his bottled water packages may be a little higher than Walmart, but he insists that small businesses have to pay wholesalers more than large retailers and that he would lose money if he lowered prices.

The owner also told me that wholesale prices for water and toilet paper are going up.

The GA office has not reported any enforcement action since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Anyone found guilty could face fines of $ 10,000 for each violation.

Texans who suspect a case of price increases related to the potential coronavirus threat can file a consumer complaint with the Consumer Protection Division of the Texas Attorney General's Office.

