No plans for makeshift medical facilities in Tarrant County, "safe,quot; hospitals despite coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

No definitive plans or locations have yet been identified for an emerging hospital or makeshift medical center in Tarrant County or Fort Worth.

While the total number of cases in the county rose to 273 on Tuesday, an emergency management spokesperson said health care facilities are not taxable with an overwhelming number of COVID-19 patients.

The possibility of additional space was discussed with CEOs of the area's health care providers, County Judge Glen Whitely said Tuesday, including examining a former hospital. However, he said they felt there was sufficient capacity at the current facilities. Using existing buildings would also eliminate the need to find the necessary personnel and supplies to bring another facility online.

%MINIFYHTML68d41b5ab52e2fff0d74c07c423e5ec411% %MINIFYHTML68d41b5ab52e2fff0d74c07c423e5ec412%

Avoiding excess hospitals was a key concern when local governments instituted orders to stay home on March 24.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department has not published exact numbers of COVID-19 patients who need to be hospitalized. But health director Vinny Taneja said Monday that he accounted for about a quarter of all cases, cumulatively.

He also said removing the elective procedures had helped with space and equipment, which Whitely echoed Tuesday.

"Hospitals feel like the governor by relaxing some of its rules about how many patients it could have in what space, it has helped a lot," he said. "So they feel comfortable where they are, right now."

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources