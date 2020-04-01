No fool, April snow could be on the way

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
<pre><pre>Another round of spring snow on Friday? - The Denver Post

Nothing says April in Denver like a 70 degree day followed by snow. And that is probably what awaits us this week.

%MINIFYHTML6f595c6cf3711ec1c8a4ff34fcb722d611%%MINIFYHTML6f595c6cf3711ec1c8a4ff34fcb722d612%

After a high temperature near 70 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures will plummet on Thursday, giving way to the probability of more spring snowfall in the Denver area on Thursday night through Friday.

A sharp, cold front will drop from the north on Wednesday night, rapidly dropping temperatures and attracting a cloud layer by Thursday. After Wednesday afternoon's high near 70, temperatures will drop about 20 degrees on Thursday. Mercury will struggle to hit 50 on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies during the day. Denver and the points to the south and east may end with rain on Thursday afternoon, perhaps mixed with thunder or two thunder in places.

However, by Thursday night, any rain will quickly turn into heavy, wet snow, similar to last Friday's 1-3-inch snow event in most of the metro area. Snow could fall rapidly for a few hours on Thursday night, before declining at dawn on Friday morning.

When it comes to accumulations, most of the Denver area can expect 1-3 inches of snow by the time the storm ends on Friday morning. Because the snow will come mainly during the night hours, however, this week's snow may have a better chance of sticking to the roads than last week's event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here