Nipsey Hussle's ex called for a 'disturbing' video of daughter Emani being left out alone

%MINIFYHTMLce437a44d6f996936cc3a472c5dda81e11% %MINIFYHTMLce437a44d6f996936cc3a472c5dda81e12%

Instagram

In a video that has circulated online, Tanisha Foster allegedly tells her 11-year-old daughter to stay outside while cleaning the house on the first anniversary of the death of rapper & # 39; Higher & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Nipsey HussleBaby mom Tanisha Foster has just marked a red mark on her parenting report, at least in the eyes of social media users. Tanisha has come under fire online after a video went viral allegedly showing her daughter with the deceased rapper Emani Asghedom being left alone outside her home.

Although the video is no longer available to be attached to this article, several people have described what they saw in it and most of them shared similar accounts of what was captured on camera. They said that in the video, Emani said that he could not enter because his mother was cleaning the house, but he took time to clean it.

%MINIFYHTMLce437a44d6f996936cc3a472c5dda81e13% %MINIFYHTMLce437a44d6f996936cc3a472c5dda81e14%

The 11-year-old girl said she tried to go to her grandfather's house and that her car was in the front, but that he was not responding to the door. Looking annoyed, she complained that it was hot and cried because she was yelled at on the day of her father's death and was unable to enter her mother's house.

%MINIFYHTMLce437a44d6f996936cc3a472c5dda81e15% %MINIFYHTMLce437a44d6f996936cc3a472c5dda81e16%

Reacting to the video, people felt sorry for Emani, and one commented, "This poor baby. This really broke my heart. I was hoping he was with his aunt this day. I feel terribly horrible for her. It looks like I'm going to Say he hates his life in the end but I pray that I'm wrong. "

Another concerned commenter wrote: "I shouldn't be outside, especially during this pandemic. God help this girl. My heart is with her." Another agreed, "Made to go outside during a bloody pandemic. This is hurting me. It sounds so tired and defeated."

Someone called the video "disturbing," while another yelled at Tanisha, "I hate that everyone is ignoring when she said she was crying and stressed. That's not right. Stop making up excuses for a mother who is trash." Others think it is best to leave Emani in the care of her aunt, also known as Nipsey's sister, Samantha Smith.

Emani, however, appeared to be safe and was finally allowed into her mother's house. In a video shared by Tanisha on her Instagram page, the girl smiled as she lit the candles, probably to commemorate the first anniversary of the father's death.

<br />

Meanwhile, Nipsey's girlfriend Lauren London I remembered it on March 31 with a heartbreaking note. "It's been a year since you transitioned," she wrote along with her photo of the deceased rapper inside her Marathon clothing store. He added in the long subtitle: "The pain is as intense today as it was a year ago. God knows I would give anything to see you again."

<br />

Nipsey died on March 31, 2019 after he was shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles. Since then, her parents and sister Samantha have been involved in a custody battle with Emani's mother, Tanisha. Samantha finally obtained full custody of Emani.