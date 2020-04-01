Nikki Natural speaks after the explosive ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Reunion! Says he's not looking for an apology from Trina, but hopes he learns not to talk about another woman's children (Exclusive details)

Last night the first part of the "Love and Hip-Hop Miami"The meeting went on the air and things definitely went crazy. One of the most talked about moments is when Trina left with Nikki Natural. Tensions increased throughout the season, and it seemed that a breaking point was finally reached.

Things heated up to the point that during the discussion Nikki's children were mentioned and she was even taken behind the scenes to be separated from Trina as things had only gotten more intense. However, it seems that the second part of the meeting will be even more explosive.

We asked Nikki if she is looking for an apology from Trina for her comment, and she exclusively told us that she is not looking for an apology from Trina after calling her dirty kids, but she hopes the incident has taught her not to speak for another woman. . children.

She said, "Honestly, you don't have to apologize to me or my children. I hope she learns not to talk about another woman's children like she did that night. I felt that she could have focused only on me and not my family. I worked very hard to give my children a lifestyle that most of them cannot have, no matter the cost. I really hope that she learns from this and can be a better person because GOD DOESN'T LIKE UGLY! "

Nikki also struggled with some of her other cast members last season. We asked her if she thinks she will be able to reconcile with them after the drama and she said, "Before the show we were all great, we went out at the same local clubs and even had our hair done by the same stylist. Personally, I don't have a problem with any of Those girls other than the fact that they tried to get their hands on me, and left me in an awkward position to defend myself from being skipped. "

She continued, "I think after the exhibition episode and outside influences, it was when everything started going crazy between all of us. He rubbed them the wrong way due to my belief in my abilities and talents so as not to be mistaken for me downplaying someone else. I can't speak for them and how they interpret things. BUT THIS IS THE RAP GAME THAT IS SUPPOSED TO FEEL LIKE THE BEST! THIS IS A COMPETITION! RIGHT? "

As for whether he'll be back for next season, Nikki seemed optimistic about things and said, "I think I contributed a lot to the show during season 3. I'm always open to the opportunities that come my way. James Knox, the show's new EP He was a very positive and encouraging voice throughout the set of the program. "

“I finally met Mona Scott on the day of the meeting and she told me to make sure LHH is a pit stop and not the end of the race to your dreams. I still have to continue working as an artist and let the world listen to the music I've been working on for the last year of recording, ”said Nikki. "I'm going to keep working because I know that whatever you want in life comes through hard work, no matter what the HATERS say. I recently signed a new management agreement with BKM (Roll Freddie Bank) and I'm excited about what The future holds Nikki Natural, so be sure to keep an eye out for it is definitely going to be a MOVIE! "

If you missed the explosive moment between Nikki Natural and Trina, check it out below: