Nikki Bella shows off her baby belly and dancing skills in a new quarantine video!

%MINIFYHTML3f63ce36735410301bb9398ae058a3dd11% %MINIFYHTML3f63ce36735410301bb9398ae058a3dd12%

Nikki Bella is expecting her first child, which is super exciting, but she's also quarantined like everyone else in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19, so she's doing her best not to get too bored. Fortunately, we all have social media, so the star went to her platform not only to show her belly, but also to show her movements.

So is! The retired WWE wrestler was filmed dancing while in a blouse and skirt, showing off her tummy.

%MINIFYHTML3f63ce36735410301bb9398ae058a3dd13% %MINIFYHTML3f63ce36735410301bb9398ae058a3dd14%

Artem Chigvintsev, who is her fiancé and baby, but also a well-known professional dancer, was certainly very proud of her.

%MINIFYHTML3f63ce36735410301bb9398ae058a3dd15% %MINIFYHTML3f63ce36735410301bb9398ae058a3dd16%

The long, flowing skirt that she had definitely added to the performance, but all fans could focus on her punch!

In the caption, the first time the mother was written: "When I find my internal @shakira head over to my IG stories to hear more about the Bellas season's total premiere social distance party contest! ! "

No wonder Nikki feels like dancing when she's bored and she does so well too!

After all, she participated in Dancing With the Stars alongside her man and this is how their love story, which started as a friendship, started in the first place!

Nikki and her twin sister Brie are actually pregnant at the same time, so they have been together together, along with Brie's daughter Birdie, 2 years old, and of course Artem!

Well, the sisters are actually next door neighbors instead of living in the same house, but they still spend a lot of time together every day.

While on The Talk, Brie explained, "We literally have zero ownership lines, so having the company and the support of others and being positive really helps, but it's a time when everything is so uncertain."

Ad %MINIFYHTML3f63ce36735410301bb9398ae058a3dd32% %MINIFYHTML3f63ce36735410301bb9398ae058a3dd32%

Apparently, they like to cook together most nights and also enjoy their coffees together every morning.



Post views:

0 0