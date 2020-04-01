NFL Draft 2020, Two-Round Edition: Cowboys Satisfy Need to Rush Pass; 49ers, Packers, Eagles add wide receivers

%MINIFYHTMLf92a0756d87e000deae0be7c4835802711% %MINIFYHTMLf92a0756d87e000deae0be7c4835802712%

No deception – April's arrival means NFL Draft Month is here. With the annual league selection meeting scheduled for April 23-25, the three-week countdown for the 32 teams has begun.

That makes it a good time to expand Sporting News's mock draft into a two-round affair. The aftermath of NFL free agency sparks a few more changes in the first round, while now in our last drill, each team has at least one selection, given that six don't select in the first round.

Here's our latest simulated NFL draft for 2020, expanded to two rounds covering our projections for each of the first 64 teams.

NFL DRAFT BIG BOARD:

Top 100 players in the 2020 draft class

Joe Burrow https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ed/f2/joe-burrow-020520-getty-ftr_1nkm8nid4tir61pwdjfqmlcmth.jpg?t=383474928,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Unless another team gets aggressive and makes Cincinnati an offer he can't refuse, Burrow will be the franchise's quarterback under offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3,221 pounds, Burrow combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. During his Heisman Trophy and national championship career with the Tigers, his leadership and athletic skills flourished to an unprecedented college level.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

With Ron Rivera defensively minded as the new coach, assuming the Redskins don't get an offer that they can't turn down the trade, they should take the opportunity to gain this critical talent for the team's defensive rebuilding. Young (6-5, 264 pounds) is a game-changing disruptor and had 16.5 sacks in just 12 games as a junior. He can produce at an even higher overall level than Nick Bosa, who moved to No. 2 from the Buckeyes to the 49ers and quickly dominated as SN Rookie of the Year.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions transferred Darius Slay in an exchange with the Eagles and signed Desmond Trufant to replace him, but they need to head to the other spot on the outside corner. Okudah, an elite 6-1, 205-pound ballhawk, has the build to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluid and fast enough with great coverage recovery skills to become a type of shutdown with his press strengths.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Giants signed Blake Martinez and hope Ryan Connelly may be healthy enough to show his rookie promise, but they still need another impact game maker for linebackers body Patrick Graham. Simmons (6-3, 238 lbs) seemed to be all over the field at all times in college with great speed and range. Get to everywhere in a hurry, from rushing the passerby to moving sideways for ideal covering positions.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The Dolphins have resisted another veterans option with current QB jumper Ryan Fitzpatrick under contract for one more year. That gives the go-ahead to Tagovailoa (6-0, 217 pounds), who has been cleared for soccer contact after the hip injury that disrupted his last college season. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile QB and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Chargers look for pass protection on the passer here with a bookend for new right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Becton (6-7, 369 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, as he has shown that he can also be smooth in his movements. He's willing to work hard to become as good at passing protection as he is at overwhelming blockers by establishing the advantage against the race.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Panthers need a key piece as they try to improve against the run and rebuild their seven forwards. Brown has shone throughout the draft process as the most shocking interior defensive prospect. At 6-5, 326 pounds, he is a fast disruptor who makes a lot of plays on the field.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

With Becton going to the Giants, this is an easy choice for the Cardinals as they have already addressed their need for a No. 1 wide receiver by trading for DeAndre Hopkins. They can opt for Wills at right tackle after re-signing D.J. Humphries on the left side. The 6.44 and 312 pound Wills is a strong and powerful run blocker that takes a little time to become an elite pass protector.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

The Jaguars decide to get their competition for Gardner Minshew in a great rookie box (6-6, 236 pounds). Herbert is efficient and mentally tough with an underrated athleticism, which manifested itself in the final stretch of his last season with the Ducks. He needs a little help making decisions, but in the Senior Bowl, he showed how receptive he is to training.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

The Browns handled the right tackle in free agency with Jack Conklin signed to replace Chris Hubbard. Here you can get a massive Greg Robinson update on Baker Mayfield's blind side. Wirfs has athletics at 6-5,320 pounds to keep left tackle low for a long time. Combine your skills to block passes with power and physics in the running game.

C.J. Henderson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/56/ec/cj-henderson-042819-getty-ftrjpg_zwve4hlhz7ou1iynlcll132nl.jpg?t=1682529082,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



11. New York Jets (7-9)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

Henderson is establishing itself as the number 2 corner of the class behind Okudah. The Jets pitched Trumaine Johnson, leaving a huge gap in external coverage even with Arthur Maulet returning and Brian Poole re-signing for the position. Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds) plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. It just needs to be a little more physical to trust the receivers that rely on the body's position to open up.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Raiders have an obvious need for a top catcher, no matter who their QB, Derek Carr, or someone else is, in 2020. The Antonio Brown debacle is behind them, but they also need to worry about Tyrell Williams coming from a season and a disappointing foot. surgery. Lamb may be DeAndre Hopkins' version of the Raiders, an explosive stretcher, and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-1, 198 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 catches to record 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

13. San Francisco 49ers (de Colts)

The 49ers have George Kittle and Deebo Samuel as key non-traditional primary targets, and get one here for Jimmy Garoppolo to make up for the loss of Emmanuel Sanders. Jeudy (6-1, 193 pounds) also fits the profile as No. 1 receiver; It is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth ride finisher in the red zone.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Buccaneers are fine with left tackle Donovan Smith, left guard Ali Marpet, center Ryan Jensen and right guard Alex Cappa against Tom Brady, but they need better protection on the right edge with Demar Doston as a free agent. Thomas combines large size (6-5, 315 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Brady, Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alalabma

The Broncos could use a versatile big-game sprinter to complement Courtland Sutton, Daesean Hamilton and tight end Noah Fant to better take advantage of Drew Lock's big arm. Ruggs (5-11, 188 lbs) is in-law as a field stretcher who can also use his route-running skills to win on shorter routes.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Falcons tackled the free agency lead by signing Dante Fowler Jr., so they work here to better flank Fowler and Grady Jarrett from the inside. Kinlaw (6-5, 324 pounds) knows how to use his size and arms to complement his strength and power at the point of attack.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

The Cowboys lost old Robert Quinn as their best supplemental passer to DeMarcus Lawrence. Epenesa (6-5, 274 pounds) is a powerful, explosive, and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB, and he also stands firm against the run.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins are on the corner with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, but they have a big secondary void in free safety after cutting Reshad Jones. McKinney (6-0, 201 pounds) is a complete safety who can get physical support in the race and also go back and handle intermediate coverage. There's nothing he can't do, and he's willing to do whatever a defense asks of him, seamlessly switching from extra linebacker to short-area subpackage.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

The Raiders added Eli Apple, but they need someone who can be a top-tier outside starter against sophomore corner Trayvon Mullen. After addressing the linebacker in free agency, they can go to the corner here. Fulton (6-0, 197 pounds) has the size, speed, intelligence, and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, so he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

With the extra first-round pick they got from trading Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars should think about replacing him and A.J. Bouye, who was also traded. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and speed on the field. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

Justin Jefferson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3d/88/justin-jefferson-062619-getty-ftr_1r5uep32zkghc1rolcokwizb8i.jpg?t=-1804227037,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Eagles took over the cornerback in free agency by trading for Darius Slay, so they can focus on a wide receiver here even with Ruggs off the board. Jefferson (6-1, 202 lbs), with mass production catch passes by Joe Burrow, emerged in the LSU aerial game as a fast and efficient route runner with good hands. He has also underestimated speed.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

A.J. Terrrell, CB, Clemson

The Vikings must tackle the cornerback early in the draft after releasing Xavier Rhodes and not re-signing Trae Waynes. Terrell (6-1, 195 lbs) is a versatile cover man for his size who can work both outside and inside, in both men's and zone schemes. You need to learn how to win battles with better technique and manual work.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, EDGE / OLB, LSU

The linebacker, especially one who can make it to the quarterback, is in dire need of the Patriots after they lost Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Chaisson (6-3, 254 pounds) has a great name for an elite active defender who chases QB and RB alike. He had 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles during the LSU championship race, and like several teammates, his draft stock skyrocketed throughout the season. It is an effective hybrid player that is ideal for Bill Belichick's scheme.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

The saints lost A.J. Klein in free agency, turning the linebacker on the strong side into a position of need. They can stay in the state for Queen (6-0, 229 pounds), which has great reach when they work downhill against the run or move all over the field in coverage. It's relatively small, but it's the type of linebacker that can make a big impact in any lineup.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

The Vikings should consider using the pick they got from the Stefon Diggs exchange to get their replacement against versatile No. 1 Adam Thielen. Higgins working on the perimeter would be a perfect complement. The Clemson product is a dangerous and versatile game maker that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 216 pounds, he had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also rushed to score 36 yards against LSU in the title game.

The strangest moments in the history of the NFL Draft

26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

De’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins can end their first-round run by adding a running back, as Jordan Howard is more a complement to power than a feature option. Swift (5-8, 212 lbs) is capable of traversing the tough yards inside and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.

27. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)

Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin

The Seahawks may not sign Jadeveon Clowney again, and Ezekiel Ansah is also a free agent, leaving a gap for a strong defender. Baun (6-2, 238 lbs) is an intelligent and motivated player who presents great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Ravens did not address the linebacker in the first wave of free agency, and they need more speed in the second tier to better manage the run and cover short to intermediate routes. Murray (6-2, 241 lbs) is an active and stale game maker who can be just as effective going backwards as going down against the run or hitting.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

The Titans need to replace Conklin at right tackle to keep their career block robust. Jones has excellent athleticism for his size (6-5, 319 pounds) and can withstand toughness and relentless blocking. It's a bit crude though, as both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

The Packers need a complementary No. 2 receiver who Aaron Rodgers can trust across the field. Reagor is a diminutive, productive pitcher who also provides some good running skills after catching with speed and endurance for his size (5-11, 206 pounds).

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

With the 49ers opting for their wide receiver at Jeudy early, they can use their second first round on someone who can help replace DeForest Buckner's production on their inside defensive line. Blacklock (6-3, 290 pounds) has climbed a draw when teams have realized he can turn his power into energy as he tries to disrupt plays on the field.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

The Chiefs should consider cornerback in the first round with Kendall Fuller coming out in free agency and Bashaud Breeland still unsigned. Gladney (5-10, 191 lbs) is a good replacement for Fuller because of her inside-out versatility. He is sour and aggressive when making plays with the ball, with the ability to be perfected in the receivers' routes.

Jordan Love https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d4/be/jordan-love-051919-getty-ftrjpg_6z9166b91ln11h6tz5q7yi319.jpg?t=2048719490,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals

Cesar Ruiz, G / C, Michigan

The Bengals need to continue improving their offensive line beyond the healthy and hopeful return of left tackle Jonah Williams. They are weak both in the left guard and in the center. Ruiz (6-3, 307 pounds) has a rare combination of power and athleticism. You need a little work on pass protection, but you can immediately contribute as a top career blocker.

34. Indianapolis Colts (Redskins)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, State of Arizona

With T.Y. Looking like headlines from the outside, Hilton and Zach Pascal, the Colts need to give Philip Rivers a more dynamic game inside. Aiyuk (6-0, 205 pounds) conforms to the profile of a shocking slot receiver with speed to make big plays after capture and enough speed to get vertical in the middle as well.

35. Detroit Lions

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Lions need more defensive line hitting and taking advantage of the other Lions to better complement Trey Flowers in the end is a good choice. Gross-Matos (6-5, 266 lbs) is a well-built, explosive, and versatile defender made to be disruptive in a hybrid scheme like Matt Patricia's.

36. New York Giants

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

The Giants should consider upgrading safely with Jabrill Peppers and Julian Love as their current headlines. Winfield (5-10, 203 pounds), the son of the former Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback, plays smart and tough. He excels at diagnosing plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the run and how to use his frame in short area coverage.

37. Los Angeles Chargers

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

After passing QB in the first round, the Chargers get their high-potential prospect for Anthony Lynn and Shane Steichen. Love (6-4, 224 pounds) combines his size with physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his precision, decision-making, and footwork can be cleaner with a good NFL training.

38. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers tackled defensive tackle early with Brown and are now going to work on another big defensive need after losing James Bradberry in free agency. Johnson (6-0, 193 pounds) has an upward strike as an aggressive, physical man with the speed to keep up with receivers on the perimeter.

39. Miami Dolphins

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Dolphins should get a great wide receiver value looking for a necessary complement for DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Shenault (6-1, 227 lbs) is a safe field stretcher that has a nice touch of great play after capture

40. Houston Texans (of Cardinals)

Texans need to tackle a wide receiver with limited draft picks to help replace DeAndre Hopkins' production. Mims (6-3, 207lbs) is a great physical target who also knows how to use his frame to his advantage. It is best suited to be a vertical and red zone threat outside, making it a perfect fit for Deshaun Watson.

41. Cleveland Browns

Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

The Browns need more explosiveness in their defensive line to complement Myles Garrett. Davidson (6-3, 303 pounds) can be a terror that rushes the passerby both from the inside line and from the edge. It has a good combination of strength, power and speed to accompany sudden finishing movements.

42. Jacksonville Jaguars

Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

The Jaguars traded Calais Campbell and can still move Yannick Ngaukoe with the franchise tag. Lewis (6-5, 262 pounds) has the potential to reach the quarterback consistently with natural speed and explosiveness.

43. Chicago Bears (Rams)

The Bears need security help alongside Eddie Jackson after losing Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix in free agency, making Delpit a great asset here. Delpit (6-2, 213 pounds) flies around the field, halts the run as an additional linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage.

44. Indianapolis Colts

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

The Colts must also find Rivers in a tight end that creates athletic mismatch to complement what Jack Doyle does online for them. Kmet (6-6, 262 pounds) is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed, and hands make him a top receiver for the position.

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Bucs need to get a more dynamic and complete lap than Ronald Jones III to complement and empower Tom Brady. Dobbins (5-9, 209 pounds) have great speed, agility, and ability to read blockers. It is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once it sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field.

46. ​​Denver Broncos

Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

The Broncos traded for Jurrell Casey and re-signed Shelby Harris, but they need more pop in Vic Fangio's 3-4 line rotation. Elliott (6-4, 302 pounds) plays power against the run, but has also shown some natural running skills with inside passes.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8b/c0/clyde-edwards-helaire-121819-getty-ftr_1lauzc84lhh181a814oky3a1zp.jpg?t=472163655,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



47. Atlanta Falcons

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

The Falcons need to get new legs to complement Todd Gurley in passing situations to give them back what they once had with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Edwards-Helaire (5-7, 207 lbs) is a dynamic and versatile catcher off the field and in the groove, making him an important asset for an NFL passing game. He is also extremely fast when he gets the ball out into the open.

48. New York Jets

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

The Jets must complement new field stretch sprinter Breshad Perriman and dependable slot ace Jamison Crowder. Pittman (6-4, 223 pounds) is an interesting prospect for his size because he is more of a tough coach and road racer than a great body working to stretch the field.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Steelers are in the market for an improvement on the field due to James Conner's durability issues and pending unrestricted free agency in 2021. Taylor (5-10, 226 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a running back. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was exhibited the most during his last college season.

50. Chicago Bears

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

The Bears could strengthen their defensive line hit alongside Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman. Davis (6-6, 311 pounds) is a massive and versatile player made for a 3-4 scheme. He can line up at either end or attack to eat space against the run.

51. Dallas Cowboys

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

The Cowboys re-signed Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup's star is on the rise, but they couldn't keep Randall Cobb in the slot. Hamler (5-9, 178 lbs.) Is a smooth, smart road racer with reliable hands and endurance in tight spaces.

52. Los Angeles Rams

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Rams lost Fowler in free agency and cut Clay Matthews with just one flyer over Leonard Floyd in his recovery attempt. Weaver (6-2, 265 pounds) is a high-energy pass runner with some untapped advantage while making the jump.

53. Philadelphia Eagles

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

The Eagles made great moves up front (Javon Hargrave) and in the secondary (Darius Slay) but they need to shore up their great defensive weakness across the board in the second tier. Harrison's best qualities at 6-3, 247 pounds reside in how he flies field against the race and finishes as well as a physical tackler. You can grow and develop as a more viable hedge man.

54. Buffalo Bills

Julian Okwara, EDGE, Notre Dame

The Bills need a little more depth to help them get to the quarterback with Shaq Lawson missing. Okwara (6-4, 252 pounds) is a flexible and explosive passer with a big bang for the quarterback.

55. Baltimore Ravens (from Patriots to Falcons)

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

The Ravens have to go to the right guard with Marshal Yanda who decides to retreat. At 6-4, 314 pounds, Biadasz's strength is turning his build into sheer power for the downhill game.

56. Miami Dolphins (from Saints)

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

After tackling quarterback, safety, running back and wide receiver, the Dolphins can focus their attention on a possible long-term left tackle. Cleveland (6-6, 311 pounds) has raw abilities that can be developed quickly, with its speed and agility that give it a great advantage. He is fluent with his hands and legs in step protection.

57. Houston Texans

Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syracuse

Texans should consider developing a fast pass depth behind J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus. Robinson (6-3, 264 pounds) has natural passing running skills and copes a lot with strength and top-level athletics. Getting it started situationally will help you refine your movements for increased production.

58. Minnesota Vikings

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Vikings must continue to check their corner corps after taking Terrell in the first round. Igbinoghene (5-10, 198 pounds) stands out as a man of physical coverage for his size. It closes well on receivers at the end of its routes, which translates to a good final bang against the run, too.

59. Seattle Seahawks

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

If the Seahawks get a versatile lead defender like Baun in the first round, the inside of their forehead will take precedence in the second round. Gallimore (6-2, 304 pounds) has a powerful punch for his size.

60. Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

The Ravens need to prepare their next great game creator alongside Earl Thomas. With his size (6-1, 217 pounds), speed, strength, and explosiveness that dominated on FBS, Dugger may be the complete package, able to start at any point of safety because it puts him tough against the race and has the hands and instincts to flourish as a cover player.

61. Tennessee Titans

Behind Malcolm Butler and Adoree & # 39; Jackson, there is a current gap with unsigned Logan Ryan. Hall, on the way to fully recovering from his ankle injury, is a good-sized promising corner (6-2, 202 pounds) made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons. In the short term, with its short area speed, it can help with internal coverage.

62. Green Bay Packers

The Packers lost Bulaga in free agency and Rick Wagner is an unstable replacement, while David Bakhtiari will be a 29-year-old free agent in 2021. Jackson is an impressive athlete for his size (6-5, 322 pounds), but he needs some refinement in his technique to match his fast feet

63. Kansas City Chiefs (of 49ers)

Damien Williams becomes a free agent in 2021 and the Chiefs need a more reliable backup to complement him for Patrick Mahomes. Moss (5-9, 223 lbs) is shaping up to be an NFL compact power kick suitable for getting the tough yards between tackles and more yards after initial contact. He is underestimated with his speed when out in the field and his reception skills.

64. Seattle Seahawks (from Chiefs)

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

The Seahawks can do better than former Jet Brandon Shell as their starting right tackle against Duane Brown to help Russell Wilson and his running backs. This Wilson (6-6, 350 pounds) is not the most nimble step guard, but his sheer power as a blocker fits his mindset.