Newcomer Savannah Smith to star in HBO series reboot Max – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Next HBO Max Gossip Girl The reboot has cast young actress Savannah Smith for a lead role. This is the first reservation for Smith, who is currently studying acting at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

The start of production for the 10-episode series, by Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros TV and CBS Television Studios by Stephanie Savage, has been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by Safran, it is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar. Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens was introduced to Gossip Girl social surveillance. The prestigious series will address how much social media and the New York landscape have changed in recent years.

No details are revealed about Smith's character, but she is believed to be one of the cool girls at school.

Smith joins protagonists Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernández and Jason Gotay, as well as Thomas Doherty, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zion Moreno.

Safran is an executive producer with Schwartz and Savage of Fake Empire, and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire is an executive co-producer.

Smith is represented by APA.