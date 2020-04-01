Newcastle without exploration permit and staff recruitment | Football news







Newcastle has closed its scouting department and put all recruiting staff on leave.

A text message was sent last night to players' representatives and agents, informing them that the club's recruiting department will not be able to respond to calls or emails while participating in the government scheme.

This includes Chief Recruitment Steve Nickson, who sent the message, with no indication of when he and his staff will return.

Newcastle had already been planning its summer transfer business, with money set aside, but that has been suspended for now.

The vast majority of Newcastle's non-player staff have now been suspended, and only one skeleton remains at the club.

First-team players remain full-time and isolated at home.