New York Mayor Bill de Blasio orders investigation of layoff from Amazon Strike Organizer

According to @CNBC, New York Mayor #BilldeBlasio has called for an investigation into the firing of Chris Smalls. The Amazon worker who is said to be responsible for organizing the strike.

The strike was activated to highlight the lack of protection that warehouse workers have during this viral pandemic.

"I have ordered the city's human rights commission to immediately investigate Amazon to determine if that is true," de Blasio said at a press conference on Tuesday. "If so, that would be a violation of our city's human rights laws and we would act immediately."

Amazon denies being fired for retaliation. They claimed that Smalls received several warnings that violated social distancing guidelines, after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. But supposedly it did not adhere to any of them.

"Despite instructions to stay home on pay, he came to the site on March 30, putting the teams even more at risk," the spokesman said. "This is unacceptable and we have terminated your employment as a result of these multiple security issues."

Smalls and others reportedly came out to demand better working conditions due to the viral pandemic. 15 workers are said to have taken place, but Amazon denies this and says only 15 people left.