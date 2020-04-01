New York man concealed COVID-19 symptoms to give birth to now-infected newborn wife

A New York man concealed his COVID-19 symptoms to assist his wife in childbirth, and now she shows signs of the disease.

According to Democrat & Chronicle,

"A man who had been exposed to the coronavirus and was feeling ill concealed his symptoms from staff at Strong Memorial Hospital so that he could join his future wife at the maternity center."

The unidentified man only confessed when his wife started showing symptoms of the viral pandemic.

“The mother became symptomatic shortly after delivery. It was then that the other admitted his possible exposure and that he felt symptomatic, "Chip Partner, spokesman for the University of Rochester Medical Center, which includes Strong Memorial, told the Democrat.

This situation led the hospital to implement a new strategy. Visitors must now take the temperature of the people entering the maternity ward. Across the state, other hospitals have tightened their security measures to protect patients, healthcare workers, and visitors.

Prior to this incident, some New York hospitals stated that they were blocking future parents and family, but that was blocked by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to CNN, as of today, the number of COVID-19 increased by 14,000 in the US. USA, In a matter of hours. More than 210,000 people have been infected and 4,669 have died.

In the United States, an estimated 25% of coronavirus carriers have no symptoms, said the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The information we have now confirmed is that a significant number of infected people actually remain asymptomatic. That can be up to 25%, "CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield he told NPR.

As of now, most states are under curfew and / or are required to stay within with the exception of essential day-to-day needs. This quarantine is expected to last until April 30 and even June 10 in the state of Virginia.

