New WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar talks about HBO Max expansion and technology – Deadline

Incoming WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said Wednesday that expanding HBO Max internationally and getting the right technology are two conclusions from its growth in Hulu and the subsequent launch of a smaller VOD service called Vessel.

WarnerMedia's father, AT&T, revealed today that Kilar will take over the top spot starting May 1, amid the global coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with Deadline, Kilar called the situation "unprecedented" and "sobering," but is confident that entertainment will recover as it did after the previous crises. However, given the collapse of the ad market, he's glad that the ad version of HBO Max isn't slated to launch until 2021. Getting that out and doing the right thing is another priority, and you can turn to Hulu, where he launched subscription-based subscriptions. and free / ad-supported levels.

Deciding on the founding CEO of Hulu, which Kilar led from 2007-2013, to head WarnerMedia's large portfolio of legacy businesses, from Warner Bros to HBO and Turner, indicates just how serious parent company AT&T is about the broadcast, since HBO Max prepares his release for later. May, shortly after the new CEO begins. Kilar said he will mostly be in the background in preparation and launch, praising Bob Greenblatt (CEO of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct To Consumer) and the HBO Max team for "the good job they have done" and "the incredible decisions have been made. "

Shutterstock



"I really believe in the product and the service," he said. "It will be a great day. What I'm going to do is take orders for pizzas for the team, drinks for them. Make sure to cool things down if they're too hot in the war room. In that way, give the (project) leaders what they need to do what they do. "

So, he said, the sky is the limit. “We are still in the first customer posts worldwide to start viewing content on demand. There are 200 million customers who pay for video services in a world of 7 to 8 billion inhabitants, "he said. "Under the hood from a technological point of view, it's very important to hit that (technology) right, invest in it. Those are the two very important things. Technology is difficult to do, but once you do it right, the cost distribution in a technological environment like digital is that the variable costs are so small that they allow you to globalize. "

Kilar launched Vessel after leaving Hulu and then sold it to Verizon, which maintained the technology but shut down the service.

Kilar, 48, will live in Los Angeles and will travel frequently. Report to John Stankey, AT&T COO and CEO of WarnerMedia, who will resign from the latter position. Experienced executives, including Greenblatt, are reported to Kilar; Jeff Zucker, head of WarnerMedia News and Sports; Warner Bros. chief Ann Sarnoff and WarnerMedia chief revenue officer Gerhard Zeiler, several of whom were being considered for the CEO position before the father decided to favor an outsider candidate with a digital resume.

It's a stark contrast to another CEO transition this year: Disney's Bob Iger hands over the CEO reins to former Disney employee and park and resort chief Bob Chapek, 60. Disney is a much bigger and more complex company, but with the growth of Disney + as a top priority, the decision brought Hollywood surprise to Wall Street.

But Chapek noted that managing Disney's home video arm for years gave him an insight into direct-to-consumer business. Kilar, for his part, revealed that in one of his first positions at Amazon, “I wrote the business plan for Amazon to enter the video retail business. VHS Everyone canceled the VHS business when the DVD appeared on the scene, but the value of the VHS business was incredibly solid. ”

Kilar mentioned that in response to a query about the future of Turner's challenged linear networks, led by TBS and TNT. "The reason I mention that is that while I don't disagree with the challenges facing the linear television business, I know that it provides great value to so many people around the world and I don't see that going away. "He noted, as has Stankey, that the on-screen combination of linear networks can change to present more sports, news and live events.

Kilar said the industry will recover from the coronavirus pandemic but that it may change. He did not want to explain how. "I have faith that people will continue to care about sports, that advertisers will want and need to present their messages to the public on a large scale," he said. "I also firmly believe that consumer behavior changes over time" and satisfying it "will be our job as leaders and builders."

In theatrical windows, he said, as others have, that a handful of movies that abruptly jumped from theaters to digital platforms was a function of chain closures and studios that needed to keep the movies out in front of the public. "It doesn't seem like an experiment, more like a pragmatic realization that given the situation was the right thing to do," he said. But, "I firmly believe that the next 10 years will look very different from the previous 10 years. I think every aspect of the WarnerMedia business (and others) will look different. "