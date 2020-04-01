New iOS 14 leak reveals update for Apple password manager: BGR

iCloud Keychain is Apple's built-in password manager for macOS and iOS devices.

Leaked code from an earlier version of iOS 14 suggests that Apple is working on an update for iCloud Keychain that would put it on par with some of the more popular third-party password managers.

New features for iCloud Keychain include notifying users when they are reusing their passwords and making it easier for users to log into accounts with two-factor authentication.

Slowly but surely, details about Apple's next big update for iOS have been leaking in recent weeks. Thanks to a major leak, we've learned that iOS 14 will be packed with new features and changes, such as handwriting recognition, a list view for apps, and an exercise app made by Apple. Apparently, iOS 14 has also confirmed a variety of new devices, including the iPhone 9, AirTags, a pair of premium headphones, and even an iPhone with no notches.

But the leaks have not stopped yet, as 9to5Mac He reported Wednesday that another interesting change was discovered in an earlier version of iOS 14. Apple is said to be testing various updates for iCloud Keychain on its updated operating system. iCloud Keychain is a feature available on iOS and macOS that stores passwords and credit cards for those who choose to use it. It lags behind other password apps, but that may change soon.

According to the report, iCloud Keychain will warn users about reusing passwords they've used before, which could put them at greater risk of being hacked. Trying to remember unique passwords for each website you visit and account you own can be exhausting, if not impossible. But with a password manager, all the hard work is being done for you, so keeping your data safe with multiple passwords is the way to go.

If Apple wants to nudge you in the right direction when it comes to your security (which is something other password managers already do, including the one Google put in Chrome), that's a good thing.

Additionally, the code found in the leaked version of iOS 14 suggests that Apple will also give users a way to save their two-factor authentication passwords. With this feature, you will be able to log into your secure two-factor account using nothing more than iCloud Keychain. SMS messages, phone calls and emails will not be necessary.

How 9to5Mac notes, third-party password managers like it 1 Password Y Last pass It has more features and functionality than the first administrator that Apple includes in its mobile and desktop operating systems. iCloud Keychain is great if the need arises, but if you have multiple accounts that you need to access frequently you are likely to use a dedicated app. But if Apple gives iCloud Keychain a significant upgrade, it could become the password manager of choice for most users, especially since it's completely free and doesn't require a separate download.

