New CDC data shows danger of coronavirus for those with certain conditions

People with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, and heart disease face a greater chance of being hospitalized with covid-19 and undergoing intensive care, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which they are consistent with China's reports. and Italy

The new data provides a broader picture of how covid-19 is causing serious illness among people in the United States. USA They already face medical challenges. The report reinforces a critically important lesson: Although the disease is usually more severe among older people, people of any age with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk if they contract the virus, for which there is no vaccine or drug treatment. approved.

The CDC data is an initial description of how the disease appears to be affecting people already facing health challenges. The study did not disaggregate the disease demographically, for example, by age, sex, race, or income. The agency also notes that this is essentially a snapshot and cannot capture the end result for people who have been infected with the virus and have not yet recovered.

The report shows that covid-19 is pushing vulnerable people in the US. USA To intensive care units and disproportionately taking the lives of people who already face medical challenges.

The CDC analyzed more than 7,000 confirmed cases of covid-19 across the country in which health officials had a written record of the presence or absence of any underlying medical condition. Pre-existing conditions covered in the registries include heart and lung disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, immunocompromised conditions, neurological disorders, neurodevelopment or intellectual disability, pregnancy, current or past smoking status, and "other chronic diseases."

The CDC found that of the people requiring admission to an intensive care unit, 78 percent had at least one underlying health condition. Of those hospitalized but not requiring an ICU admission, 71 percent had at least one of those conditions, compared to only 27 percent of people who did not need to be hospitalized.

Among all the cases analyzed, 10.9 percent of the patients had diabetes mellitus, 9.2 had chronic lung disease, and 9 percent had cardiovascular disease, figures that are more or less parallel to the prevalence of these conditions in the US. USA The report did not reach any conclusions on whether the severity of an underlying condition correlated with a more serious covid-19 disease.

Of the 7,160 patients whose chronic disease status was known from health records, 184 died and 173 of them had an underlying condition, the CDC said. None of the deaths was among people under the age of 19.

Covid-19 is a respiratory disease. The virus generally infects the upper respiratory tract, but it can also venture deeper into the lungs and, in some patients, produces pneumonia-like symptoms, requiring hospitalization and intubation at some point. People who smoke or have chronic lung conditions are especially vulnerable.

Diabetes and heart disease are equally worrisome. Someone who already has heart problems, whether they have had a previous heart attack or required the installation of a stent due to plaque buildup in their vascular system, may have a heart that cannot bear as much stress as the average person, he said. Amesh Adalja, a medical specialist in infectious diseases. at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety

When a patient becomes infected with something like this coronavirus, fever causes an increase in heart rate. Shortness of breath means that the patient receives less oxygen. People with limited heart capacity can be arrested.

Diabetes is a metabolic syndrome that involves blood glucose levels and affects the functioning of the immune system, and makes it less effective, Adalja said.

"This is why patients with diabetes are at risk of contracting many infections, not just the coronavirus," said Adalja. "They often struggle with skin and soft tissue infections, with pneumonia and even more serious conditions."

New CDC statistics show that those in the high-risk group must be extremely careful.

“If they become infected, the threshold for seeking medical attention should be much lower. They and their doctors must take this into account, "said Adalja. "These numbers show us how crucial that is."

Wilbur Chen, an infectious disease physician at the University of Maryland, added that while the virus appears to attack the elderly and infirm, "it does not mean that it does not cause serious illness in younger adults or children, in other words, the risk does not it's zero among young people. " He said, "We are now documenting a large number of covid-19 infections in the United States and we are now looking at more and more of these,quot; rare "events of serious illness and even death among young people."