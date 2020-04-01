Nene Leakes wants to replace Eva Marcille with Kim Zolciak in & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

Bradley Lamb
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes says he wants the show to abandon Eva Marcille and bring Kim Zolciak back, because Eva won't bring the drama.

"We have a great cast right now, except for one person, I think. I think that only one person in this cast doesn't seem to have had any weight this season. And I think it's very obvious who that person is, and I don't,quot; I don't think they really feel so good in the cast, "Nene told ET.

