Nene Leakes wants to replace Eva Marcille with Kim Zolciak in & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes says he wants the show to abandon Eva Marcille and bring Kim Zolciak back, because Eva won't bring the drama.

"We have a great cast right now, except for one person, I think. I think that only one person in this cast doesn't seem to have had any weight this season. And I think it's very obvious who that person is, and I don't,quot; I don't think they really feel so good in the cast, "Nene told ET.

She continued, "I don't feel like Eva brings the cast so much. I'm just being honest. It really is like, when you watch a show like, everyone, like the whole cast, is away, and you don't miss the person at all, it's something like, we didn't even know you were here, you know? And all season long, doing a lot of FaceTime scenes, those have been the last two seasons … So if I had to change, I would change her. " .

