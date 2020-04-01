NeNe Leakes made fans happy when he appeared on WWHL with Andy Cohen, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O’Connell

NeNe Leakes made many of his fans and followers happy with some recent posts on his social media account. Andy Cohen had the WWHL show online and NeNe was also there along with Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell. Take a look at the NeNe posts below.

A follower said: ‘We already knew that Ms. Nene was Andy's favorite! 🍑 ’and another follower posted this:‘ I never comment on these posts, but I have to say I'm very happy that they did this tonight! It was so much fun to watch! "

Someone else posted this: Andy Andy looks healthy and amazing! I'm glad you feel better, "and one commenter said," My mother and I were laughing all the time! I said I knew I was going to say no to every question! Nene has no regrets! "

One of the NeNe fans praised the RHOA star and said, ‘You did an amazing job on your Nene makeup! It was great to see everyone on the show! "And one commenter said," It was fabulous. Seriously, it's heartwarming to see everyone there and Andy back. "

Another follower said: Dónde Where are the paintings and pictures on your wall? Is this your rental property? "And someone else posted this:" Yes! Pinch your nails and makeup at home, I love it! "

A commenter said to NeNe: "You made me laugh with all the answers being No #NoRegrets,quot;, and someone else posted this sweet message: "DON'T MISS!" Only the BEST on tonight's show! Your favorites!

Apart from this, NeNe told her fans that she had finished eating while at home, social estrangement, and that she wanted to start exercising.

You should definitely see the fun post that the RHOA star shared on her social media account.

Fans praised her, and many people appreciated the fact that she continues to advise fans and followers to stay home these days and take the problem of the coronavirus pandemic as seriously as possible.



