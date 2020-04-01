NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" recruits deaf artists into Sunday's episode for a unique television music experience – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: NBC's New Music Series Sunday Night Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist which is about the main character, played by Jane Levy, who has the ability to hear the most intimate thoughts of the people around her in terms of popular songs and big dance numbers, has been building a dedicated following and is a priority that They tell me when it hits the network's Emmy campaign plans. Next Sunday's special episode, "Zoey's Extraordinary Silence," should add to the buzz with a story involving the deaf community, and in particular a musical number produced in association with the Western Deaf Theater Company, with the pop tune. Rachel Platten, "Fight Song". You can watch a video about the making of the episode by clicking on the link above.

The number takes place in the deaf dormitory on a university campus, and features the main deaf character in the episode, Abigail played by Sandra Mae Frank, who had acted in the production of Deaf West of Awaken spring in the. and on Broadway. The series' choreographer, as well as a producer on the series, Mandy Moore worked closely with Deaf West artistic director David Kurs to gather the cast of the number, about ten of them from different regions of the United States. to complete versatile artists. needy, all deaf and with american sign language. It was a unique challenge for Moore, who has had her share of them, including as an Oscar-winning choreographer. La La Land.

In a phone conversation earlier this week, he told me the idea to do the episode and the number came from the show's creator Austin Winsberg, who was familiar with Deaf West in Los Angeles and had seen a lot of shows there and was excited about the idea of ​​bringing them in your series. A lot of work went into it. “I quickly realized that I was going to need to do a pre-production on my part, not only to do the routine, but also to learn ASL because people think that dance and ASL go very well together. I think ASL is so fluent and it looks like a hand dance and stuff, "he said, although he acknowledged that part of the difficulty was making a clear translation of" Fight Song "into American Sign Language, but also learning that it really was about a hundred different ways it could be translated. A very complicated task.

“And in that trial process it was very revealing. Good grief, I threw everything I thought I knew as soon as I got to the room, which was really beautiful, fun and scary, but very cool. And we worked for about three hours, I think in that initial pre-production rehearsal, and he was trying not only to understand what signs we were going to do for which words, but also to add a little bit of movement to it. Let's say you're signing a certain word with your hands, but then you can stomp your feet, or you can turn 180 and turn the other direction. Interestingly, that can really take away the beauty and clarity of ASL, so communication and that understanding and that creation took a long time to be discovered, ”he said.

Of course, Moore, who is also an Emmy winner for So you think you can dance Y Dancing with the stars, , has conquered challenging numbers before including the staging of that surprising opening musical number in La La Land Completely set in a traffic jam on a Los Angeles freeway, but this was different as she explained. “I think each issue honestly has its challenges. I will say this is probably one of the most challenging things I have ever done because you find yourself in a situation where you don't have the tools, as part of the tools you need to build a house that you don't have. have you know I just wanted to respect the language because I just didn't want to do a stupid dance that just made fun of this beautiful language, right? It was really difficult to determine what was the right thing and to make sure that all these artists felt confident and listened to in a way that they could express how they feel about something, because they are all really amazing actors and actors, you know? And so it was really interesting to hear them, which is very strange to say hear, but listen to them and the translators and debate what was the correct sign for a certain emotion or a certain word. "

Moore is happy to have been able to be part of such an innovative performance on network television, a performance of a song but with No singing. From the beginning, Winsberg insisted it would be done this way, without subtitles, despite Moore saying some people don't get it, but that's fine. "It's very beautiful when you see it and feel it. You know, I think you look at it and say, wow, this is something I really don't know anything about," he says, adding that it's really exciting and rewarding not just being a series choreographer weekly with ever-changing needs, but also become a producer on the show and enter the decision-making ground floor, being able to help guide and craft the musical content.

“It is its own unique little thing. You know people look at it and just say wait What is this?, and somehow you feel attracted to him in a strange and peculiar way. Jane is obviously a superstar, like she can't say enough about her, ”he said. “And I mean personally, I love writing. That's why I was also attracted to the project, because I love writing, I love the idea that dance can live in a very different world in Zoey's world, you know it doesn't have to be sequenced, turns, jumps and kicks. But it can be real world people moving through real space singing in a real way. I just think there is something very special about it. It's a really beautiful show. "

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs on Sundays on NBC.