NBA Star Marcus Smart helps find the COVID-19 cure with blood plasma donation

Smart is one of four NBA players who made the decision to donate his blood plasma after beating the deadly bug, although the identities of the other three players have not been identified.

Even though Marcus Smart You could breathe easier now that you are free of the coronavirus, it does not mean that you will relax and do nothing. It has been confirmed that the Boston Celtics player will donate his blood plasma to the National Convalescent Plasma Project COVID-19 in hopes that it will help find a cure for the disease.

Smart is one of four NBA players who made the decision to donate his blood plasma after beating the deadly bug, although the identities of the other three players have not been identified. And according to Michael Joyner, your donation is truly valuable. "These are large men with volumes of blood, and as a result [they] have a lot of plasma volume," he said. "Frequently, people who are physically trained also have an increase in their plasma volume than would be expected from them simply because they are normal-sized men."

As for the project itself, it is described as an experimental treatment that could help high-risk patients recover from the virus. Michael said he believes the treatment "can modify the disease and reduce the duration and severity in some patients."

Marcus announced that he had tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago, and has since been encouraging people to practice social distancing. "I don't feel any of the symptoms, but I can't emphasize enough practicing social distancing and really moving away from a large group of people," he said at the time.

Over the weekend, Marcus revealed that he had been removed from the virus. "Corona Free two days ago," said the basketball player. "Thank you for everyone's thoughts and prayers, and I am doing the same for all who have been affected by this. Stay safe and stay together, separate! Much love!"