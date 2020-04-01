NBA players face off in NBA 2K Players Tournament | NBA News

The NBA, 2K and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced the & # 39; NBA 2K Players Tournament & # 39 ;, an NBA 2K20 game tournament with 16 current NBA players.

Starting Friday, April 3, players, including top seed Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, will compete in a player-only, single-elimination tournament on Xbox One.

Image:

Bring Young in action during Atlanta's win over Miami



The winner will be crowned the last NBA 2K20 champion and will select a charitable recipient to receive a $ 100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA, and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts.

"We are delighted to partner with the NBA and the NBPA to bring basketball back to fans around the world and help those in need during these uncertain times," said Jason Argent, senior vice president of sports strategy and licensing at 2K.

"Entertainment, especially sports, has the ability to bring communities together, including athletes, fans and families, and we hope everyone enjoys the tournament."

"We are excited to announce the first & # 39; NBA Players Tournament 2K & # 39; in partnership with the NBPA and 2K, continuing an ongoing effort to stay connected with NBA fans around the world, while that we give back at this time of need, "said Matt Holt, senior vice president of NBA global partnerships.

















3:55



Check out the best Trae Young plays in the NBA this season



"This tournament offers a unique opportunity for our players to compete against each other, while supporting their philanthropic efforts and engaging with their fans," said Josh Goodstadt, executive vice president of licensing for THINK450, the commercial arm of the NBPA. "We are excited to work with 2K and the NBA to bring this experience to life for the entire NBA community."

Based on player distribution, which is determined first by NBA 2K rating, then by permanence, players will face each other online in NBA 2K20.

Prior to the start of the tournament, each player will choose eight of the current NBA teams, each of which can only be used once. If a mirror match is established, the visiting team receives the first team option. Rounds one and two will be single elimination, while semifinals and finals will be the best series of three.

NBA 2K Players Tournament – Sowing *

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (96)

2. Bring Young, Atlanta Hawks (90)

3. Hassan Whiteside, Portland Trail Blazers (87)

4. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (87)

5. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (86)

6. Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers (85)

7. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls (85)

8. Montrezl Harrell, LA Clippers (85)

9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers (85)

10. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (85)

11. DeMarcus Cousins ​​(81)

12. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets (81)

13. Rui Hachimura, Washington Wizards (79)

14. Patrick Beverley, LA Clippers (78)

15. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings (78)

16. Derrick Jones Jr, Miami Heat (78)

* Participating players are subject to change.

The tournament begins in the early hours of April 4 (UK time) with a matchup between Jones Jr (16) and Durant (1) starting at 12:30 a.m. Jones Jr. and Durant will play as one of their shortlisted teams, with Jones Jr choosing from the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers, and Durant choosing from the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

Additional matchups will run through April 12 and will air on the NBA app and on 2K and NBA social channels including Twitter (@ NBA2K, @NBA), Twitch (@ NBA2K, @NBA), YouTube (@ NBA2K, @NBA) and Facebook (@ NBA2K, @NBA).

Fans can follow NBA 2K, NBA, and NBPA for tuning info, commentary, and game highlights, and can join the conversation with # NBA2KTourney.

